Euro May Fall Against Japanese Yen If Chart Setup Plays Out

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar May Fall if Consumer Data Fuels Fed Easing Bets
2020-01-17 08:00:00
Why Markets Will be Closely Watching US Housing Data in 2020
2020-01-17 03:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: UK Retail Sales, Brexit Demands and Sterling Support
2020-01-17 09:00:00
US Dollar May Fall if Consumer Data Fuels Fed Easing Bets
2020-01-17 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar May Fall if Consumer Data Fuels Fed Easing Bets
2020-01-17 08:00:00
Dollar, Yen Crosses and Global Indices Test Resistance as Dow Extends Rally
2020-01-17 04:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Edge Down as Market Mulls On-Target China Growth
2020-01-17 07:02:00
How to Invest During a Recession: Investments & Strategy
2020-01-16 19:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Edge Down as US-China Trade Deal Boosts Risk Appetite
2020-01-16 07:49:00
Crude Oil Price Outlook: Crude Catches Trendline Support - WTI Levels
2020-01-15 13:30:00
Bitcoin
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Chart Exposes Key Reversal Signals- BTC/USD Price Forecast
2020-01-14 15:15:00
Emerging Markets Crisis Monitor - Seven Factors Traders Should Watch
2020-01-08 15:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • The Australian Dollar and New Zealand Dollar tend to rise with stocks. They have recently fallen despite gains in the #SP500. What does this mean for $AUDUSD and $NZDUSD ahead? #AUD #NZD #RBA #RBNZ - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/article/special_report/2020/01/17/AUDUSD-NZDUSD-Outlook-Looks-Past-Stocks-to-Rate-Cut-Bets.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702 https://t.co/ddf2fV7Kyl
  • A few snippets from today's commentary. Check out the link below for the full story (via @DailyFX). https://t.co/I31tuq764r https://t.co/x0BaiOFA1P
  • Have you joined @DailyFX @facebook group yet? Discuss your #forex strategies and brush up on your skills with us here: https://t.co/jtY1G7g8yx https://t.co/e2YrN3dBrl
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 98.00%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 79.59%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/UL7hqSD2Ki
  • US Dollar Forecast: $USD Lacking Impetus Ahead of Consumer Sentiment #Forex traders shift focus away from US-China trade deal headlines - perhaps toward the monthly release of #ConsumerSentiment data for volatility and clues on the Greenback's next move https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/us_dollar_index/usd_trading_today/2020/01/16/us-dollar-forecast-usd-lacking-impetus-ahead-of-consumer-sentiment.html
  • Forex Update: As of 05:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.11% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.02% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.03% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.05% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.06% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.07% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/Kxcb9EtIWb
  • Indices Update: As of 05:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: 0.45% France 40: 0.26% Wall Street: 0.07% US 500: 0.00% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/I5YIsKQAog
  • 🇯🇵 JPY Tertiary Industry Index (MoM) (NOV), Actual: 1.3% Expected: 1.0% Previous: -5.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-01-17
  • The $JPY has weakened as a bounce-back in risk appetite saps haven-asset demand. However, the old uptrend line still provides clear resistance. Get your market update from @DavidCottleFX HERE:https://t.co/IMhgQ9jbF9 https://t.co/I7087olftk
  • Heads Up:🇯🇵 JPY Tertiary Industry Index (MoM) (NOV) due at 04:30 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: 1.0% Previous: -4.6% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-01-17
Euro May Fall Against Japanese Yen If Chart Setup Plays Out

Euro May Fall Against Japanese Yen If Chart Setup Plays Out

2020-01-17 10:07:00
Ilya Spivak, Sr. Currency Strategist
Share:

EUR/JPY TRADING Strategy: BEARISH

  • Euro may be forming a top vs Japanese Yen below 123.00 level
  • Break of Rising Wedge floor sought as confirmation of reversal
  • Repeat of 2-year downtrend dynamics implies move sub-111.00

The Euro may be preparing tun lower against the Japanese Yen following a three-month recovery, resuming a two-year downtrend. The rise has taken the shape of a Rising Wedge chart pattern, which typically carries bearish implications. A Shooting Star candlestick on a test of resistance in the 122.50-66 area coupled with negative RSI divergence speaks to ebbing upside momentum, which may precede the formation of a top.

Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Ilya Spivak
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

A daily close below Wedge support – now at 120.51 – would make a compelling case for confirmation of reversal, which traders may interpret as triggering an actionable selling opportunity. Neutralizing selling pressure in earnest probably requires a push above the outer layer of downtrend resistance set from February 2018, which now coincides with the top of the at 123.30-124.28 inflection zone.

Euro vs Japanese Yen price chart - daily

EUR/JPY daily chart created with TradingView

Averaging prior downswings within the same trend to establish something of a baseline for what the next move lower might look like implies a decline of 9.78 percent. Extrapolating such a descent from the most recent swing high puts prices just below the 111.00 figure. Intriguingly, it would also place them within a hair of the major June 2016 swing bottom at 109.54.

Euro May Fall Against Japanese Yen If Chart Setup Plays Out

EUR/JPY weekly chart created with TradingView

EUR/JPY TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Ilya Spivak, Currency Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Ilya, use the comments section below or @IlyaSpivak on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

EUR/JPY Chart Hints Prices May Fall as 2-Year Downtrend Resumes
EUR/JPY Chart Hints Prices May Fall as 2-Year Downtrend Resumes
2019-12-20 08:35:00
USD/JPY Forecast to Drop After Break of Chart Support
USD/JPY Forecast to Drop After Break of Chart Support
2019-12-04 09:18:00
NZD/JPY Outlook: New Zealand Dollar Decline Resuming?
NZD/JPY Outlook: New Zealand Dollar Decline Resuming?
2019-11-06 05:21:00
Canadian Dollar Sinks vs Yen as Chart Setup Warns of Key Reversal
Canadian Dollar Sinks vs Yen as Chart Setup Warns of Key Reversal
2019-11-04 08:41:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/JPY
Bullish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.