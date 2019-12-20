EUR/JPY Chart Hints Prices May Fall as 2-Year Downtrend Resumes

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar May Rise on PCE Data and Trade War Optimism
2019-12-20 08:00:00
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: 1-Month Uptrend Broken. Now What?
2019-12-20 02:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Sterling Price Forecast: GBP/USD Challenging Big Figure Support
2019-12-20 09:00:00
US Dollar May Rise on PCE Data and Trade War Optimism
2019-12-20 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Pound Extends Slide, USDJPY and USDMXN Ranges, Liquidity Bleeds
2019-12-20 01:30:00
75 Years Later, The Lessons of Bretton Woods Have Been Forgotten
2019-12-19 15:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold to Track November Range with US-China to Sign Trade Deal in 2020
2019-12-20 07:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Strong, Look Set For Third Straight Weekly Gain
2019-12-20 05:57:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Strong, Look Set For Third Straight Weekly Gain
2019-12-20 05:57:00
Oil Price Outlook: Crude Threatens Breakout at Multi-month Highs
2019-12-19 16:30:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Emerging Markets Crisis Monitor - Seven Factors Traders Should Watch
2019-12-18 15:00:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis: Stuck to the Dominant Downtrend
2019-12-17 11:32:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Forex Update: As of 11:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇬🇧GBP: 0.30% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.16% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.02% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.18% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.18% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.25% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/VcMcX98Di2
  • An end-of-year retrospective on the UK outlook and monetary policy - BoE external MPC member Jonathan Haskel https://t.co/Wfcq6lLSHo
  • Top Continuation Patterns Every Trader Should Know https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/education/trading_tips/daily_trading_lesson/2019/10/31/continuation-candlestick-patterns.html
  • Indices Update: As of 11:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: 0.70% France 40: 0.66% Wall Street: 0.10% US 500: 0.04% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/rZYXfqKbKl
  • Leaders and Laggards...which should traders follow? https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/education/trading_tips/daily_trading_lesson/2019/12/02/leading-vs-lagging-indicators.html
  • USD/CHF Faces Decisive Support Level- USD to Swiss Franc Price Forecast More details in the link below: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/home/analysis/usd-chf/2019/12/20/USDCHF-Faces-Decisive-Support-Level-USD-to-Swiss-Franc-Price-Forecast-MK.html?CHID=9&QPID=917714 https://t.co/OQ85Yeytsz
  • LIVE NOW! Currency Strategist @PaulRobinsonFX runs through his favorite charts and potential set-ups for the week ahead in the FX and CFDs market here - https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/108721147?CHID=9&QPID=917720
  • Negative yielding government bonds – What are they telling us? Find out from @nickcawley1 here: https://t.co/F6JuhmrvPT https://t.co/ZEF7GyUpBg
  • LIVE IN 30 MIN: Currency Strategist @PaulRobinsonFX runs through his favorite charts and potential set-ups for the week ahead in the FX and CFDs market here - https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/108721147?CHID=9&QPID=917720
  • UK PM Johnson: Brexit Bill contains no possibily of extension. #brexit #gbp
EUR/JPY Chart Hints Prices May Fall as 2-Year Downtrend Resumes

EUR/JPY Chart Hints Prices May Fall as 2-Year Downtrend Resumes

2019-12-20 08:35:00
Ilya Spivak, Sr. Currency Strategist
Share:

EUR/JPY TRADING Strategy: BEARISH

  • Euro may be preparing to resume 2-year downtrend vs Japanese Yen
  • Negative RSI divergence, Evening Star candlestick setup hint at topping
  • Confirmation needed on a break below Rising Wedge pattern support
Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Ilya Spivak
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

The Euro has staged a recovery against the Japanese Yen since setting a low in early September. The move tracked alongside a shift away from dovish extremes on the priced-in 2020 policy outlook implied in Fed Funds futures, pointing to an improvement in broad-based market sentiment as the catalyst at work.

That influence here probably reflects ebbing anti-risk JPY demand amid cooling concerns about US-China trade war escalation and a disorderly Brexit. Prices are now right at resistance marking the downtrend since early 2018, when a global economic slowdown started to drive unwinding of Yen-funded carry trades.

Euro vs Japanese Yen price chart - weekly

Weekly EUR/JPY chart created with TradingView

Zooming in to the daily chart seems to reveal that the upswing may be topping, setting the stage for the dominant downtrend to resume. The three-month rise has traced out a bearish Rising Wedge pattern. Negative RSI divergence hints at ebbing upside momentum, bolstering the case for oncoming reversal.

A sense of urgency appears to be telegraphed in the formation of an Evening Star candlestick pattern squarely at trend resistance. This suggests that a top may have been formed already. Nevertheless, confirmation on a daily close below the range floor is needed to make for an actionable setup.

EUR/JPY Chart Hints Prices May Fall as 2-Year Downtrend Resumes

Daily EUR/JPY chart created with TradingView

The outer layer of support is now at 120.56. Breaking below that sees the next downside hurdle at 119.25, the November 14 low. Invalidating immediate topping cues requires a daily close above the latest swing high at 122.66. Neutralizing the broader bearish trend bias calls for a breach of trend resistance, now at 124.74.

EUR/JPY TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Ilya Spivak, Currency Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Ilya, use the comments section below or @IlyaSpivak on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD/JPY Forecast to Drop After Break of Chart Support
USD/JPY Forecast to Drop After Break of Chart Support
2019-12-04 09:18:00
NZD/JPY Outlook: New Zealand Dollar Decline Resuming?
NZD/JPY Outlook: New Zealand Dollar Decline Resuming?
2019-11-06 05:21:00
Canadian Dollar Sinks vs Yen as Chart Setup Warns of Key Reversal
Canadian Dollar Sinks vs Yen as Chart Setup Warns of Key Reversal
2019-11-04 08:41:00
Canadian Dollar May Reverse Lower Against the Japanese Yen
Canadian Dollar May Reverse Lower Against the Japanese Yen
2019-10-21 07:52:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/JPY
Mixed
News & Analysis at your fingertips.