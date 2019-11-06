NZD/JPY Outlook: New Zealand Dollar Decline Resuming?

NZD/JPY TRADING Strategy: BEARISH

New Zealand Dollar may be ready to resume downtrend vs Yen

Negative RSI divergence hints at topping near the 70.00 figure

Long-term chart setup implies cope for substantial losses ahead

The New Zealand Dollar may be preparing to resume the downtrend started in December 2018 against the Japanese Yen. Acute negative RSI divergence has emerged on a test of support-turned-resistance in the 69.69-70.27 area, warning of ebbing upward momentum. This might prove to mark a swing top.

In order to be actionable, the setup needs to be confirmed with a break below rising trend support guiding the Kiwi Dollar’s latest upswing through October. A daily close below that would set the stage to retest the 66.67-94 support shelf. Invalidating bearish cues needs a close above falling trend resistance, now at 71.19.

Daily NZD/JPY chart created with TradingView

A look at the weekly chart suggests ample scope for downside progress. NZD/JPY broke a nine-year uptrend in mid-2018. That has been followed by a decline that most recently cleared long-standing resistance-turned-support in the 68.89-69.72 region.

The way forward may be choppy from here if prices’ last foray into this area – from October 2009 to December 2012 – is any indication. Nevertheless, the bias seems decidedly bearish, with relatively little heavy-duty support on the horizon until are within striking distance of the 60.00 threshold.

Weekly NZD/JPY chart created with TradingView

