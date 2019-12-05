Australian Dollar Outlook Bearish as AUD/NZD Breaks Key Support

Huawei says it is filing a lawsuit in order to overturn FCC order on subsidies -BBG #TradeWar

The $SGD, Philippine Peso, Indonesian Rupiah and Malaysian Ringgit could depreciate against the US Dollar as US-China and US-EU trade tensions escalate. Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/69Qiw7JD5l https://t.co/Jz5VEAvqyz

#Palladium, #Platinum and the #Silver are expected to be the most active Precious Metals vs #USD with 1-week implied volatilities at 30.00, 19.50 and 16.60 respectively

The #JapaneseYen has at last made some clear headway against the #USDollar but its bulls have yet to nail down their channel break. #GBPJPY jumps but there's a long way to go til the #UKgeneralelection. https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/home/analysis/usd-jpy/2019/12/05/Japanese-Yen-Snaps-Dollar-Uptrend-at-Last-UK-Polls-Boost-GBPJPY.html?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Cottle&utm_campaign=twr

Over the past 30 days, #NZD, #GBP and the #SEK have been the best performing G10 currencies vs. USD with +2.81%, 1.82% and 1.57% total returns.

“There is considerable risk that Brazil, for the first time ever, will lose its right to vote at the U.N. as of January 1, 2020,” https://t.co/lGI1uHagiJ 👀👀👀👀👀

Australian Dollar Outlook Bearish as #AUDNZD Breaks Key Support. Selloff Ahead? https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/analyst_picks/todays_picks/dimitri_zabelin/2019/12/05/Australian-Dollar-Outlook-Bearish-as-AUDNZD-Breaks-Key-Support.html

Japan’s Stimulus Draft Estimates: -Total Size: 26 Trillion Yen -Fiscal Measures: 13.2 Trillion Yen -Actual Spending: 9.4 Trillion Yen -Extra Budget: 4.3 Trillion Yen -BBG #JPY

The $AUD has enjoyed an explosive recovery against its US namesake but its local stock index, the ASX 200, hints that gains may be fleeting. Get your market update from @IlyaSpivak here:https://t.co/cRqN222mHy https://t.co/ZmCMnGTw95