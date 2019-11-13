USD/BRL Outlook Bearish as Pair Plateaus. Pullback Ahead?

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Forecast: DXY Index Rally Tracks Falling Fed Rate Cut Odds
2019-11-13 18:26:00
Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD Drops into Trend Support– Trade Levels
2019-11-13 18:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Forecast: DXY Index Rally Tracks Falling Fed Rate Cut Odds
2019-11-13 18:26:00
NZD/USD Spikes on RBNZ Shock, GBP/USD Muted on Inflation Drop - US Market Open
2019-11-13 14:29:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY Drive Higher Stalls at Resistance
2019-11-13 21:00:00
US Dollar Forecast: DXY Index Rally Tracks Falling Fed Rate Cut Odds
2019-11-13 18:26:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Forecast: Are Spot Gold Prices (XAU) Set to Resume Rally?
2019-11-13 22:46:00
Is the Fed or ECB Driving Global Yields?
2019-11-13 18:33:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Rally Following Fed Rate Odds; USD/CAD Aims Higher, For Now
2019-11-13 16:10:00
Dow Jones, DAX, Oil Technical Analaysis & More
2019-11-13 13:00:00
Bitcoin
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/CNH, USD/ZAR Take the Lead
2019-11-13 14:55:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Forecast: Looking to Fill the Gap
2019-11-08 09:29:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Heads Up:🇯🇵 JPY Nominal Gross Domestic Product (QoQ) (3Q P) due at 23:50 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: 0.3% Previous: 0.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-11-13
  • Heads Up:🇯🇵 JPY Gross Domestic Product Annualized s.a. (QoQ) (3Q P) due at 23:50 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: 0.9% Previous: 1.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-11-13
  • Heads Up:🇯🇵 JPY Gross Domestic Product s.a. (QoQ) (3Q P) due at 23:50 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: 0.2% Previous: 0.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-11-13
  • Heads up: Japan’s GDP Annualized s.a. (QoQ) (3Q P) is due at 23:50 GMT (15 min) Est: 0.9% Previous: 1.3% Japan’s GDP s.a. (QoQ) (3Q P) Est: 0.2% Previous: 0.3% And Japan’s Nominal GDP (QoQ) (3Q P) Est: 0.3% Previous: 0.3% #JPY
  • Remember in 2018 when we got that #EmergingMarkets contagion fear over a political dispute in Turkey over a pastor? https://t.co/Hjvq3XwFrf
  • Silver prices have remained below the uptrend from the July and October swing lows, maintaining the downtrend from the September and November highs. Get your market update from @CVecchioFX here: https://t.co/LDwjpL0awS https://t.co/FzWQdlDT9w
  • - #USDBRL reaching edging closer to retesting 14-month high - Recent price action suggesting upside momentum is waning - If pair experience pullback, where is next big support level? https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/analyst_picks/todays_picks/dimitri_zabelin/2019/11/13/-USDBRL-Outlook-Bearish-as-Pair-Plateaus-Pullback-Ahead.html?CHID=9&QPID=917705 #Brazil
  • Hello there traders! The IG Client Sentiment outlook for $EURUSD is bearish while the forecast for $USDCAD is bullish. Join me later today at 1:00 GMT (in 2 hours) to learn more about how you can use this in your strategy here - https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/998956395?CHID=9&QPID=917702
  • $GBPUSD Daily Pivot Points: S3: 1.2728 S2: 1.2787 S1: 1.2816 R1: 1.2875 R2: 1.2904 R3: 1.2962 https://www.dailyfx.com/pivot-points?ref=SubNav?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr
  • $USDJPY Daily Pivot Points: S3: 108.33 S2: 108.7 S1: 108.86 R1: 109.23 R2: 109.44 R3: 109.81 https://www.dailyfx.com/pivot-points?ref=SubNav?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr
USD/BRL Outlook Bearish as Pair Plateaus. Pullback Ahead?

USD/BRL Outlook Bearish as Pair Plateaus. Pullback Ahead?

2019-11-13 23:20:00
Dimitri Zabelin, Junior Currency Analyst
Share:

US Dollar, Brazilian Real, USD/BRL – TALKING POINTS

  • USD/BRL reaching edging closer to retesting 14-month high
  • Recent price action suggesting upside momentum is waning
  • If pair experience pullback, where is next big support level?

Learn how to use politicalrisk analysis in your trading strategy!

USD/BRL has skyrocketed over 4.50 percent following the unsuccessful Brazil oil auction that served as the fundamental catalyst behind the selloff in the Brazilian Real. Along its ascent, the pair re-entered a familiar range between 4.0538 and 4.1935. The upper bound marks the highest exchange rate the pair has had since August and before that September 2018.

USD/BRL – Daily Chart

Chart showing USD/BRL

USD/BRL chart created using TradingView

Failure to break above resistance again could disappoint traders and result in an aggressive selloff but may bottom out around the lower bounds of the congestive range at 4.0538. Traders may wait to add additional exposure until a clear directional preference is given if the pair declines after failing to break above resistance.

Zooming out to a weekly chart supports the case for a short-term bearish reversal as negative RSI divergence signals that upside momentum is fading. What traders will be closely watching is the extent of the pair’s possible decline. If the pair tests and rebounds from the October 2018 uptrend, buyers may take the opportunity to capitalize on a resumption of the dominant uptrend.

USD/BRL – Weekly Chart

Chart showing USD/BRL

USD/BRL chart created using TradingView

However, a break below it with confirmation opens the door for the pair to test the August 11 support zone, an area not reached since January 2018. If the pair broke below this level with follow-through, it would mark a tectonic shift in the pair’s overall trajectory and would possibly result in an aggressive selloff. However, both technically and fundamentally, the case remains for an overall bullish outlook for USD/BRL.

USD/BRL TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Dimitri Zabelin, Jr Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Dimitri, use the comments section below or @ZabelinDimitrion Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD/BRL Spikes, Re-Enters Key Range. Ibovespa Losing Momentum?
USD/BRL Spikes, Re-Enters Key Range. Ibovespa Losing Momentum?
2019-11-07 02:00:00
US Dollar Forecast: USD/BRL Breakout Opening Door to Selloff?
US Dollar Forecast: USD/BRL Breakout Opening Door to Selloff?
2019-10-24 00:00:00
USDSEK Technincal Analysis: Pair Approaching Key Resistance
USDSEK Technincal Analysis: Pair Approaching Key Resistance
2019-04-05 02:15:00
AUD/JPY Mounting for Third Attempt at Breaching 79.853 Resistance?
AUD/JPY Mounting for Third Attempt at Breaching 79.853 Resistance?
2019-03-13 04:55:00
Advertisement
News & Analysis at your fingertips.