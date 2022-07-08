NZD/USD Outlook Mired by Negative Slope in 50-Day SMA

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 日本語 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality – July 2022: Good News for US Stocks, Commodity Currencies
2022-07-07 20:05:00
EUR/USD Technical Outlook: Euro Drops to 20yr Low- Breakdown Levels
2022-07-07 15:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Rebound Emerges as US Output Holds Steady Coming into July
2022-07-07 21:30:00
US Crude Oil and Copper Rebound Amid Hopes of Chinese Stimulus
2022-07-07 17:37:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
DAX, DOW and FTSE March Higher as Constructive Risk Sentiment Prevails
2022-07-07 13:45:00
DAX, DOW and FTSE Bounce as Sentiment Improves, FOMC Minutes in Focus
2022-07-06 13:36:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook Turns to NFPs with XAU/USD Set for the Worst Week in 2 Months
2022-07-08 00:30:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality – July 2022: Good News for US Stocks, Commodity Currencies
2022-07-07 20:05:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality – July 2022: Good News for US Stocks, Commodity Currencies
2022-07-07 20:05:00
British Pound Outlook: GBP/USD Up as Traders Look Past UK Political Turmoil. Now What?
2022-07-07 18:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality – July 2022: Good News for US Stocks, Commodity Currencies
2022-07-07 20:05:00
Central Bank Watch: Fed Speeches, Interest Rate Expectations Update
2022-07-07 16:40:00
More View more
NZD/USD Outlook Mired by Negative Slope in 50-Day SMA

NZD/USD Outlook Mired by Negative Slope in 50-Day SMA

David Song, Strategist

NZD/USD appears to be stuck in a narrow range after clearing the June 2020 low (0.6185), but the exchange rate may face a further decline in the second half of 2022 with the Federal Reserve on track to normalize monetary policy faster than its New Zealand counterpart.

In turn, the rebound from the yearly low (0.6124) may turn out to be a correction in the broader trend as NZD/USD appears to be tracking the negative slope in the 50-Day SMA (0.6352), and the exchange rate may fall towards the May 2020 low (0.5921) as the commodity bloc currencies struggle to hold their ground against the Greenback.

NZD/USD Rate Daily Chart

Image of NZD/USD rate daily chart

Source: Trading View

NZD/USD consolidates after trading to a fresh yearly low (0.6124) earlier this week, and the exchange rate may trade within a defined range as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) holds above oversold territory.

The move above 0.6170 (50% expansion) may push NZD/USD back towards the 0.6230 (61.8% retracement) to 0.6260 (38.2% expansion) region, with the next area of interest coming in around 0.6350 (100% expansion), which lines up with the 50-Day SMA (0.6352).

However, NZD/USD may continue to track the negative slope in the moving average if it fails to clear the opening range for July, and lack of momentum to hold above the 0.6170 (50% expansion) may spur another run at the 0.6070 (61.8% expansion) area as it trades to a fresh yearly lows in the second half of 2022.

With that said, a decline in NZD/USD may push the RSI into oversold territory for the fourth time in 2022, and a move below 30 in the oscillator may bring the 0.5900 (78.6% retracement) to 0.5930 (78.6% expansion) region on the radar, which lines up with the May 2020 low (0.5921).

--- Written by David Song, Currency Strategist

Follow me on Twitter at @DavidJSong

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

NZD/USD Forecast: Rebound from Yearly Low Stalls Ahead of 50-Day SMA
NZD/USD Forecast: Rebound from Yearly Low Stalls Ahead of 50-Day SMA
2022-06-27 19:30:00
NZD/USD Rebound Materializes as RSI Reverses Ahead of Oversold Zone
NZD/USD Rebound Materializes as RSI Reverses Ahead of Oversold Zone
2022-06-17 00:30:00
NZD/USD Outlook Hinges on Potential Test of 50-Day SMA
NZD/USD Outlook Hinges on Potential Test of 50-Day SMA
2022-06-02 23:30:00
NZD/USD Reverses Ahead of June 2020 Low to Trigger RSI Buy Signal
NZD/USD Reverses Ahead of June 2020 Low to Trigger RSI Buy Signal
2022-05-17 21:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

NZD/USD
Bullish