NZD/USD Forecast: Rebound from Yearly Low Stalls Ahead of 50-Day SMA

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 日本語 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD Breaking News: Dollar Finds Support After Strong Durable Goods Release
2022-06-27 12:50:00
Euro Latest: EUR/USD. EUR/JPY Awaits ECB Sintra Forum
2022-06-27 11:10:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Was That a Failed Bearish Breakout?
2022-06-27 15:35:00
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, US Dollar, BTC/USD, Crude Oil, PCE Data, Growth Woes
2022-06-27 12:30:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
DAX, DOW and FTSE Mixed as Risk Markets Try to Push Higher
2022-06-27 13:27:00
USD Breaking News: Dollar Finds Support After Strong Durable Goods Release
2022-06-27 12:50:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Edging Towards Triangle Support - Levels for XAU/USD
2022-06-27 19:30:00
AUD/USD Forecast: Positivity From Chinese Economic Data and Higher Commodity Prices Boost Aussie
2022-06-27 09:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Outlook: GBP/USD in Consolidation Mode, Potential Breakout Eyed
2022-06-27 15:33:00
British Pound Latest – GBP/USD Pushes Higher on USD Weakness
2022-06-27 07:55:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Rate to Track Treasury Yields Ahead of US PCE Report
2022-06-28 00:30:00
Euro Eyes ECB Forum as Russia Default Leaves Risk Appetite Intact. Will EUR/USD Break Out?
2022-06-27 05:00:00
More View more
NZD/USD Forecast: Rebound from Yearly Low Stalls Ahead of 50-Day SMA

NZD/USD Forecast: Rebound from Yearly Low Stalls Ahead of 50-Day SMA

David Song, Strategist

NZD/USD appears to be stuck in a defined range as it gives back the advance following the Federal Reserve interest rate decision, but failure to push above the 50-Day SMA (0.6429) may lead to a test of the June 2020 low (0.6185) as the indicator continues to reflect a negative slope.

Advertisement

In turn, the range bound price action may end up being temporary as NZD/USD struggles to extend the series of higher highs and lows from late last week, and the rebound from the yearly low (0.6196) may unravel as the exchange rate seems to be reversing course ahead of the moving average.

NZD/USD Rate Daily Chart

Image of NZD/USD rate daily chart

Source: Trading View

NZD/USD trades in a narrow range after struggling to close above the Fibonacci overlap around 0.6370 (50% retracement) to 0.6430 (78.6% expansion), and it remains to be seen if the exchange rate will reverse course ahead of the like the price action seen at the start of the month.

The range bound price action looks poised to persist as NZD/USD manages to hold above the 0.6230 (61.8% retracement) to 0.6260 (38.2% expansion), but a break of the yearly low (0.6196) brings the June 2020 low (0.6185) back on the radar, with the next area of interest coming in around 0.6170 (50% expansion).

Will keep a close eye on the Relative Strength Index (RSI) as it struggles to retrace the decline from earlier this month, with a move below 30 in the oscillator likely to be accompanied by a decline in NZD/USD like the behavior seen earlier this year.

--- Written by David Song, Currency Strategist

Follow me on Twitter at @DavidJSong

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

NZD/USD Rebound Materializes as RSI Reverses Ahead of Oversold Zone
NZD/USD Rebound Materializes as RSI Reverses Ahead of Oversold Zone
2022-06-17 00:30:00
NZD/USD Outlook Hinges on Potential Test of 50-Day SMA
NZD/USD Outlook Hinges on Potential Test of 50-Day SMA
2022-06-02 23:30:00
NZD/USD Reverses Ahead of June 2020 Low to Trigger RSI Buy Signal
NZD/USD Reverses Ahead of June 2020 Low to Trigger RSI Buy Signal
2022-05-17 21:00:00
NZD/USD Rate Eyes June 2020 Low as RSI Sits in Oversold Territory
NZD/USD Rate Eyes June 2020 Low as RSI Sits in Oversold Territory
2022-05-11 00:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

NZD/USD
Bullish