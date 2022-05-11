NZD/USD Rate Eyes June 2020 Low as RSI Sits in Oversold Territory

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Critical EUR/USD Event Risks | tastytrade clips
2022-05-10 20:00:00
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Bear Flag Formation Takes Shape
2022-05-10 20:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
How To Use Twitter For Traders
2022-05-10 10:04:00
Crude Oil Prices May Fall Further After Saudi Price Cut
2022-05-10 03:30:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Dow Jones Forecast: Stock Market Volatility Ahead as Retail Traders Buy?
2022-05-11 00:30:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones Forecasts: Mercy Bounce from Big Support
2022-05-10 14:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality – May 2022: Typically a Good Month for USD
2022-05-10 18:55:00
Gold Technical Forecast: Gold Price Plunge Targets Final Support
2022-05-10 18:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality – May 2022: Typically a Good Month for USD
2022-05-10 18:55:00
British Pound Latest: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP – Sterling Under Pressure
2022-05-10 10:30:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality – May 2022: Typically a Good Month for USD
2022-05-10 18:55:00
Euro Swerves Volatility as Risk Aversion Permeates Markets to Boost Japanese Yen
2022-05-10 05:00:00
More View more
NZD/USD Rate Eyes June 2020 Low as RSI Sits in Oversold Territory

NZD/USD Rate Eyes June 2020 Low as RSI Sits in Oversold Territory

David Song, Strategist

NZD/USD carves a series of lower highs and lows as it trades to a fresh yearly low (0.6276), and the exchange rate may attempt to test the June 2020 low (0.6185) as long as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) sits in oversold territory.

At the same time, the RSI has developed a downward trend as it pushes below 30 for the second time in 2022, and the extreme reading in the oscillator is likely to be accompanied by a further decline in NZD/USD like the price action seen earlier this year.

NZD/USD Rate Daily Chart

Image of NZD/USD rate daily chart

Source: Trading View

NZD/USD has come under pressure after failing to push back above the 0.6570 (61.8% expansion) region, with the 50-Day SMA (0.6746) now reflecting a negative slope as the exchange rate continues to trade to fresh yearly lows in May.

NZD/USD may continue to carve a series of lower highs and lows over the coming days as the RSI holds below 30, and the bearish momentum looks poised to persist as long as the oscillator retains the downward trend from earlier this year.

A break/close below the 0.6230 (61.8% retracement) area brings the June 2020 low (0.6185) on the radar, with the next area of interest coming in around 0.6050 (161.8% expansion) to 0.6070 (100% expansion).

--- Written by David Song, Currency Strategist

Follow me on Twitter at @DavidJSong

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

NZD/USD Outlook Mired by Failure to Push Back Above 50-Day SMA
NZD/USD Outlook Mired by Failure to Push Back Above 50-Day SMA
2022-04-21 22:30:00
NZD/USD Rate Recovery Emerges Ahead of 50-Day SMA
NZD/USD Rate Recovery Emerges Ahead of 50-Day SMA
2022-04-12 23:00:00
NZD/USD Rate Rebounds from 200-Day SMA to Eye Yearly High
NZD/USD Rate Rebounds from 200-Day SMA to Eye Yearly High
2022-04-05 00:30:00
NZD/USD Rate Climbs Above 200-Day SMA for First Time Since November
NZD/USD Rate Climbs Above 200-Day SMA for First Time Since November
2022-03-30 16:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

NZD/USD
Mixed