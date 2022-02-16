New Zealand Dollar Forecast: NZD/USD Eyes Former Support Again

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality – February 2022: USD Strong, AUD & NZD Weak, Stocks Mixed
2022-02-16 18:00:00
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Bid Ahead of FOMC
2022-02-16 09:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Prices Snap Back, Russia-Ukraine Tensions Resurface
2022-02-16 16:30:00
USD/CAD Breaking News: Loonie Pops on Inflation Beat
2022-02-16 13:42:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Rebounds on Eased Ukraine Tensions, APAC Stocks May Advance
2022-02-16 01:00:00
Dow Jones Under Pressure as Ukraine Tensions and Fed Hikes Undermine Equities
2022-02-15 06:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality – February 2022: USD Strong, AUD & NZD Weak, Stocks Mixed
2022-02-16 18:00:00
Gold Price Technical Outlook: Gold Rally at Risk– War Bid Driver
2022-02-16 15:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality – February 2022: USD Strong, AUD & NZD Weak, Stocks Mixed
2022-02-16 18:00:00
UK Inflation Hits a Fresh 30-Year Peak, GBP/USD Edges Higher
2022-02-16 07:28:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality – February 2022: USD Strong, AUD & NZD Weak, Stocks Mixed
2022-02-16 18:00:00
S&P 500 and USDJPY Switch Ukraine Focus for Rate Forecasts
2022-02-16 03:00:00
More View more
New Zealand Dollar Forecast: NZD/USD Eyes Former Support Again

New Zealand Dollar Forecast: NZD/USD Eyes Former Support Again

David Song, Strategist

New Zealand Dollar Forecast: NZD/USD Eyes Former Support Again

Advertisement

NZD/USD may stage another run at the former support zone around the December low (0.6701) as it appears to be extending the series of higher highs and lows from earlier this week.

NZD/USD trades to a fresh weekly high (0.6691) despite the larger-than-expected rise in US Retail Sales, and the exchange rate may stage another run at the former support zone around the December low (0.6701) as the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Minutes appear to be dragging on the Greenback.

It seems as though the FOMC Minutes have tamed speculation for an uber hawkish central bank as Fed officials emphasize “that maintaining flexibility to implement appropriate policy adjustments on the basis of risk-management considerations should be a guiding principle in conducting policy in the current highly uncertain environment,” and it remains to be seen if Chairman Jerome Powell and Co. will adjust its exit strategy as some participants commented on the risk that financial conditions might tighten unduly in response to a rapid removal of policy accommodation.

With that said, waning speculation for an aggressive Fed hiking-cycle may fuel a larger recovery in NZD/USD, and the exchange rate may stage another run at the former support zone around the December low (0.6701) as it appears to be extending the series of higher highs and lows from earlier this week.

NZD/USD Rate Daily Chart

Image of NZD/USD rate daily chart

Source: Trading View

NZD/USD carves a bullish price series after defending the monthly low (0.6590), with the exchange rate approaching the former support zone around 0.6690 (38.2% expansion) to 0.6710 (61.8% expansion), which largely lines up with the December low (0.6701).

A close above the former support zone around 0.6690 (38.2% expansion) to 0.6710 (61.8% expansion) along with a move above the 50-Day SMA (0.6730) may push NZD/USD to fresh monthly highs, with a move above the Fibonacci overlap around 0.6770 (23.6% expansion) to 0.6810 (38.2% expansion) bringing the 0.6870 (50% retracement) area on the radar.

However, the rebound from the January low (0.6529) may turn out to be a correction in the broader trend if the former support zone, and another failed attempt to close above the overlap around 0.6690 (38.2% expansion) to 0.6710 (61.8% expansion) may pull NZD/USD back towards the 0.6630 (50% expansion) to 0.6640 (23.6% expansion) region, with the next area of interest coming in around 0.6570 (61.8% expansion).

--- Written by David Song, Currency Strategist

Follow me on Twitter at @DavidJSong

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

EUR/USD Rebound in Focus as RSI Breaks Out of Bearish Formation
EUR/USD Rebound in Focus as RSI Breaks Out of Bearish Formation
2020-02-27 03:35:00
EUR/USD Reverses Ahead of November Low Following Fed Meeting
EUR/USD Reverses Ahead of November Low Following Fed Meeting
2020-01-29 20:55:00
Historical EUR/USD Tendency Around Monthly Opening Range in Focus
Historical EUR/USD Tendency Around Monthly Opening Range in Focus
2020-01-15 05:30:00
EUR/USD Rate Outlook Undermined by Fears of US-EU Trade War
EUR/USD Rate Outlook Undermined by Fears of US-EU Trade War
2019-12-05 05:40:00
Advertisement

Rates

NZD/USD
Mixed