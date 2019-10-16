We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD: Failure to Test September High to Bring 2019-Low on Radar
2019-10-16 05:06:00
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Rise Unlikely to Undo Downtrend
2019-10-16 02:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
NZD/USD Rose on New Zealand CPI, GBP/USD Up on Brexit Deal Hopes
2019-10-15 23:00:00
FX Price Action Setups Around the US Dollar
2019-10-15 19:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
FX Price Action Setups Around the US Dollar
2019-10-15 19:00:00
US Recession Watch, October 2019 - US-China Trade War Talks Dash Concerns
2019-10-15 18:50:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Recession Watch, October 2019 - US-China Trade War Talks Dash Concerns
2019-10-15 18:50:00
Gold Price Rally Struggles but Bull Flag Potential Persists - Levels for XAU/USD
2019-10-15 14:15:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Geopolitics of Oil: Why Crude and Conflict Are So Closely Connected
2019-10-15 09:30:00
Weekly Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, Gold & Oil
2019-10-14 15:30:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/CNH in Lead as USD/TRY Holds Focus
2019-10-15 16:00:00
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/INR, USD/TRY in Focus
2019-10-08 17:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • So far this week, the #JPY has been the best-performing major versus #USD with +0.13% spot returns while #NZD has been the worst with -0.37%
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 95.94%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 87.29%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/9Q4yJsrfRI
  • EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Rise Unlikely to Undo Downtrend - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/home/analysis/eur-usd/2019/10/16/EURUSD-Technical-Analysis-Euro-Rise-Unlikely-to-Undo-Downtrend.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Spivak&utm_campaign=twr #EURUSD #technicalanalysis
  • Forex Update: As of 04:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 0.17% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.09% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.02% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.25% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.32% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.36% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/la6Ae67t8c
  • Indices Update: As of 04:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: -0.23% US 500: -0.27% France 40: -0.29% Germany 30: -0.31% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/jJoCuqFBZ3
  • Geopolitical developments send #oil prices soaring or falling. Get your market update from @MartinSEssex here:https://t.co/XVXLyG8vjq #OOTT https://t.co/Kv2LHTbEYP
  • US Dollar Technical Outlook: USD/INR, USD/SGD, USD/MYR, USD/IDR $USDINR $USDSGD #ASEAN - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/article/special_report/2019/10/16/US-Dollar-Technical-Outlook-USDINR-USDSGD-USDMYR-USDIDR.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702 https://t.co/kMf5jZVvrx
  • Overnight index swaps are now pricing in a 100% chance of an #RBNZ rate cut in November, after briefly softening following better-than-expected New Zealand CPI data earlier today #RBNZ $NZDUSD
  • The Swedish #Krona and Norwegian #Krone will be in for a tense week ahead of #Brexit-related drama and a crucial EU summit which could be a turning point for the EU-UK divorce. Get your market update from @ZabelinDimitri :https://t.co/zjTNQmDHTt https://t.co/zhR7J38A4M
  • RT @cherykang: Carrie Lam just started her policy address. Lawmakers chanting "five demands, not one less." Now, policy address temporaril…
EUR/USD: Failure to Test September High to Bring 2019-Low on Radar

EUR/USD: Failure to Test September High to Bring 2019-Low on Radar

2019-10-16 05:06:00
David Song, Currency Strategist
Share:

EURUSD eyes the September high (1.1110) as the European Central Bank (ECB) pushes for fiscal support, but the advance from the start of the month appears to be sputtering as the exchange rate fails to extend the series of higher highs and lows from the previous week.

Image of ECB interest rates

The account of the ECB’s September meeting suggest the central bank will revert to a wait-and-see approach at the next meeting on October 24 as the statement reveals a range of different views within the Governing Council.

In turn, ECB officials may continue to emphasize that “governments with fiscal space should act in an effective and timely manner” as the central bank pushes monetary policy into uncharted territory.

However, the divide at the ECB undermines the central bank’s ability to achieve its one and only mandate for price stability as the Governing Council relies on non-standard measures to combat the downside risks surrounding the monetary union.

Nevertheless, it seems as though the ECB will retain a dovish forward guidance as officials reiterate that the central bank “continues to stand ready to adjust all of its instruments, as appropriate, to ensure that inflation moves towards its aim in a sustained manner.”

As a result, EUR/USD may face a more bearish fate over the coming days as the ECB prepares to reestablish its asset-purchase program in November, while the Federal Reserve appears to be approaching the end of its rate easing cycle.

EUR/USD Rate Daily Chart

Image of EUR/USD daily chart

Source: Trading View

Keep in mind, the broader outlook for EUR/USD remains tilted to the downside as the exchange rate clears the May-low (1.1107) following the Federal Reserve rate cut in July, with Euro Dollar trading to a fresh yearly-low (1.0879) in October.

However, recent price action warns of a larger correction as EUR/USD breaks out of the monthly opening range, with the close above the Fibonacci overlap around 1.0950 (100% expansion) to 1.0980 (78.6% retracement) raising the risk for a run at the September-high (1.1110).

With that said, the lack on momentum to close above the 1.1040 (61.8% expansion) region may bring the downside targets back into focus as EUR/USD fails to extend the series of higher highs and lows from the previous week.

Failure to hold above the overlap around 1.0950 (100% expansion) to 1.0980 (78.6% retracement) may bring the October-low (1.0879) on the radar, with the next area of interest coming in around 1.0830 (78.6% expansion) to 1.0860 (23.6% retracement).

Sign up and join DailyFX Currency Strategist David Song LIVE for an opportunity to discuss potential trade setups.

Additional Trading Resources

For more in-depth analysis, check out the 4Q 2019 Forecast for the Euro

Are you looking to improve your trading approach? Review the ‘Traits of a Successful Trader’ series on how to effectively use leverage along with other best practices that any trader can follow.

Want to know what other currency pairs the DailyFX team is watching? Download and review the Top Trading Opportunities for 2019.

--- Written by David Song, Currency Strategist

Follow me on Twitter at @DavidJSong.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

EURUSD Rate to Stage Larger Rebound on Fed Rate Cut, Dovish Guidance
EURUSD Rate to Stage Larger Rebound on Fed Rate Cut, Dovish Guidance
2019-09-17 05:38:00
EURUSD Rate Rebound Unravels as ECB Officials See Scope for Action
EURUSD Rate Rebound Unravels as ECB Officials See Scope for Action
2019-08-28 06:30:00
EURUSD Weakness to Persist on Less-Dovish Fed Rhetoric
EURUSD Weakness to Persist on Less-Dovish Fed Rhetoric
2019-08-21 06:50:00
EURUSD Rate Susceptible to Larger Correction on Dovish Fed Rhetoric
EURUSD Rate Susceptible to Larger Correction on Dovish Fed Rhetoric
2019-08-08 06:34:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Mixed
News & Analysis at your fingertips.