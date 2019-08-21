Never miss a story from David Song

Subscribe to receive daily updates on publications
Please enter valid First Name
Please fill out this field.
Please enter valid Last Name
Please fill out this field.
Please enter valid email
Please fill out this field.
Please select a country

I’d like to receive information from DailyFX and IG about trading opportunities and their products and services via email.

Please fill out this field.
For more info on how we might use your data, see our privacy notice and access policy and privacy website.

Your Forecast Is Headed to Your Inbox

But don't just read our analysis - put it to the rest. Your forecast comes with a free demo account from our provider, IG, so you can try out trading with zero risk.

Your demo is preloaded with £10,000 virtual funds, which you can use to trade over 10,000 live global markets.

We'll email you login details shortly.

Learn More about Your Demo
Or, read more articles on DailyFX

You are subscribed to David Song

You can manage your subscriptions by following the link in the footer of each email you will receive

An error occurred submitting your form.
Please try again later.

EURUSD struggles to retain the recovery from earlier this month as the Bundesbank warns of an economic “slump,” and the exchange rate may continue to give back the advance from the August-low (1.1027) as a growing number of Federal Reserve officials tame speculation for a rate easing cycle.

After dissenting against the July rate cut, Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren, a 2019-voting member on the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), insists that the central bank needs “to be careful not to ease too much” as the US economy shows little signs of a looming recession.

Image of Atlanta Fed GDPNow forecast

In fact, the Atlanta Fed’s GDPNow model forecasts the US economy to expand 2.2% in the third quarter of 2019, but the ongoing shift in trade policy may spur a growing dissent within the FOMC as the committee comes under pressure to reverse the four rate hikes from 2018.

It remains to be seen if Chairman Jerome Powell will try to sway market expectations as the central bank head is scheduled to speak at the Kansas City Fed Economic Symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, and a batch of less dovish comments should keep EURUSD under pressure as the central bank resists calls to reverse the four rate hikes from 2018.

EUR/USD Rate Daily Chart

Image of EURUSD Daily Chart

Source: Trading View

Keep in mind, the broader outlook for EURUSD is clouded with mixed signals as the exchange rate clears the May-low (1.1107) following the Federal Reserve rate cut in July, with the 1.1100 (78.6% expansion) handle no longer offering support.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) highlights a similar dynamic as the oscillator fails to retain the upward trend from earlier this year, with the indicator now tracking a bearish formation.

As a result, the rebound from the monthly-low (1.1027) may continue to unravel amid the string of failed attempts to close above the Fibonacci overlap around 1.1190 (38.2% retracement) to 1.1220 (78.6% retracement).

Need a break/close below 1.1040 (61.8% expansion) to open up the downside targets, with the next area of interest coming in around 1.0950 (100% expansion) to 1.0980 (78.6% retracement).

However, failure to test the monthly-low (1.1027) may generate range-bound conditions ahead of the Fed symposium, with a move back above 1.1140 (78.6% expansion) opening up the overlap around 1.1190 (38.2% retracement) to 1.1220 (78.6% retracement).

Sign up and join DailyFX Currency Analyst David Song LIVE for an opportunity to discuss potential trade setups.

Additional Trading Resources

For more in-depth analysis, check out the 3Q 2019 Forecast for the Euro

Are you looking to improve your trading approach? Review the ‘Traits of a Successful Trader’ series on how to effectively use leverage along with other best practices that any trader can follow.

Want to know what other currency pairs the DailyFX team is watching? Download and review the Top Trading Opportunities for 2019.

--- Written by David Song, Currency Strategist

Follow me on Twitter at @DavidJSong.