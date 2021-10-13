USDNOK Long as NOK Frontrunning Comes to an End: Q4 Top Trades

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Forex Trading: What is Forex? FX Trading Explained
2021-10-12 16:30:00
EUR/USD Vulnerable to Further Losses as RSI Flirts with Oversold Zone
2021-10-12 14:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Norwegian Krone Jumps as US Dollar Weakens Ahead of US CPI. Will EUR/NOK Break Lower?
2021-10-13 07:00:00
Crude Oil Prices May Turn Lower on US CPI, FOMC Minutes
2021-10-13 06:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Outlook: Wall Street Indices at Risk as Retail Trades Go Long
2021-10-13 04:00:00
U.S. Banks Prepare to Kick Off Earnings: JPM to Set the Tone for XLF
2021-10-12 20:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: XAU Faces Tough Path Despite Economic Growth Woes
2021-10-13 02:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Wicks Indicate Selling Pressure - Levels for XAU/USD
2021-10-12 19:35:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Steady, Sterling Gains on EUR, JPY
2021-10-13 08:00:00
British Pound Technical Analysis - GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/CHF
2021-10-13 03:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Are We Still Buying the Dip? - The Macro Setup
2021-10-12 17:15:00
Forex Trading: What is Forex? FX Trading Explained
2021-10-12 16:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • EUR/USD ready for the next push lower? - #EURUSD chart on @TradingView https://t.co/s37bKitOXV
  • Futures have their own set of characteristics and appeal to different types of traders and investors for a variety of reasons. Get your free trading guide and learn to trade the markets with futures here. Download your guide today!https://t.co/72oKM0kLHL https://t.co/V4dRj4K3jq
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 89.66%, while traders in USD/JPY are at opposite extremes with 72.11%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/qaqf0FdRnl
  • Commodities Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 0.66% Gold: 0.15% Oil - US Crude: -0.12% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/OIsjNKzbKY
  • Forex Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇭CHF: 0.17% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.17% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.15% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.06% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.03% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.13% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/oZucAEto9F
  • MACD who? The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) is a technical indicator which simply measures the relationship of exponential moving averages (EMA). Find out how you can incorporate MACD into your trading strategy here: https://t.co/ZNs4Qi8ieG https://t.co/nDc4f7HxZs
  • Indices Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: 0.02% Wall Street: -0.05% France 40: -0.07% US 500: -0.12% FTSE 100: -0.35% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/1DbjTP7T9v
  • Risk management is one of the most important aspects of successful trading, but is often overlooked. What are some basic principles or risk management? Find out from @PaulRobinsonFX here: https://t.co/IsnpfJhp91 https://t.co/akHPa9fR3E
  • 🇬🇧 Goods Trade Balance Non-EU (AUG) Actual: £-8.4B Previous: £-8.1B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-10-13
  • 🇬🇧 Goods Trade Balance (AUG) Actual: £-14.9B Expected: £-12B Previous: £-12.706B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-10-13
USDNOK Long as NOK Frontrunning Comes to an End: Q4 Top Trades

USDNOK Long as NOK Frontrunning Comes to an End: Q4 Top Trades

Daniela Sabin Hathorn, Analyst

USDNOK Talking Points:

  • Norges Bank rate hike fully price in
  • Possibility of Fed become more hawkish as inflation continues to rise

Norges Bank was the first central bank in a developed economy to hike interest rates in the current cycle. At its Sept. meeting, the Norwegian bank’s monetary policy committee concluded that the economy of Norway had normalised enough to start reducing monetary support, despite pandemic concerns.

USD/NOK Weekly Chart

USDNOK Long as NOK Frontrunning Comes to an End: Q4 Top Trades

Source: IG

Traders of the Norwegian Krone had already been positioning themselves for a 25 basis point hike, hinted at previously. The pullback in USD/NOK coinciding with the Sept. meeting was limited as some frontrunning had already taken place, with the pair coming off the 9-month high in August.

With the latest FOMC meeting hinting at the possible start of asset tapering in November, it may be time for the US Dollar to regain ground against the Krone. That said, a Norges Bank statement hinted at another possible rate hike in December, so the direction in USD/NOK is going to be largely dependent on Fed moves in the next few months, given that the Norwegian central bank has laid its cards on the table.

My top trade is centred around a long position in USD/NOK with expectations that the Federal Reserve steps up its tapering agenda. Global risks and the ongoing pandemic could keep the Dollar supported, whilst the Krone doesn’t seem to have many rally-inducing events that haven’t already been priced in. Of course, there could be surprise developments, such as a hike from Norges Bank in November rather than December. A surprise move would likely see a wider pullback in USD/NOK, possibly targeting a drop below 8.20. A stronger dollar would face resistance at the 100 SMA on the weekly chart, which may be converging along the 9.00 mark as the quarter unfolds.

--- Written by Daniela Sabin Hathorn, Market Analyst Follow Daniela on Twitter @HathornSabin

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD/JPY Setup: Bullish Breakout Contingent on NFP Data
USD/JPY Setup: Bullish Breakout Contingent on NFP Data
2021-06-28 14:17:00
EUR/MXN Risks Tilted to The Downside as Banxico Meeting Looms
EUR/MXN Risks Tilted to The Downside as Banxico Meeting Looms
2021-05-10 14:22:00
USD/JPY At Risk of Falling Below 108.00 as US Dollar Continues to Slide
USD/JPY At Risk of Falling Below 108.00 as US Dollar Continues to Slide
2021-04-19 14:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/NOK