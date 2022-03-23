News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD May Target 2022 Low as US Readies New Round of Russian Sanctions
2022-03-23 03:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD
2022-03-22 17:08:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Spurred on by Powell and High Yields That Sunk Japanese Yen. Where to for USD/JPY?
2022-03-22 06:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Rally as EU Mulls Russian Ban, Saudi Facility Hit
2022-03-22 05:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Gains as Treasuries Fall, Alibaba Share Buyback Boosts Hang Seng Index
2022-03-23 01:00:00
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Technical Outlook
2022-03-22 14:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Vulnerable as Treasury Yields Leap on Powell Push. Where to for XAU/USD?
2022-03-23 02:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: Waning Momentum amid Rising Rates - Levels for XAU/USD
2022-03-22 19:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD
2022-03-22 17:08:00
GBP/USD Price Outlook: BoE Rate Path is Far Too Aggressive
2022-03-22 09:10:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Eyes 2016 High Amid Speculation for Larger Fed Rate Hike
2022-03-23 00:00:00
Japanese Yen Price Forecast: USD/JPY Surges into Overbought Territory
2022-03-22 12:30:00
More View more
Gold Price Vulnerable as Treasury Yields Leap on Powell Push. Where to for XAU/USD?

Gold Price Vulnerable as Treasury Yields Leap on Powell Push. Where to for XAU/USD?

Daniel McCarthy, Strategist

GOLD, XAU/USD, Federal Reserve, Powell, Rates, Real Yields - Talking Points

  • Gold steadied this week as a hawkish Fed accelerated hike expectations
  • Real yields could be the key for gold as higher nominal yields kick in
  • Fed rate rises might lower inflation expectations. Will that sink XAU/USD?

Gold price headwinds are building as the Federal Reserve races to catch up with the curve.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell kicked things off on Monday by not ruling out a 50 basis-point (bp) hike at a Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting this year, if necessary.

Specifically, he said, “if we conclude that it is appropriate to move aggressively by raising the federal funds rate by more than 25 basis points at a meeting or meetings, we will do so.”

The market is now pricing in around seven rate hikes of 25 bp in the six meetings left in 2022, implying a 50 bp move at some point.

On Tuesday, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard added to his hawkish credentials by saying that “faster is better” when it comes to rate hikes.

These hawkish comments have lifted Treasury yields across the curve.

This environment can manifest itself in two ways for a lower gold price. The higher and rising nominal rate of return on fixed interest assets presents itself as better alternative to a non-yielding asset such as gold.

Secondly, if the Fed is perceived to be genuine about fighting inflation, then market priced inflation may come down. This increases the real return on debt investments. The real return being the nominal rate less the inflation rate over the same tenure.

Looking at the chart below, we can see that the rally in gold earlier this month coincided with the increase in market priced 10-year breakeven inflation. This pushed down 10-year real yields.

Following that peak in gold, the 10-year breakeven rate remained relatively steady, but nominal yields picked up, lifting real yields and gold fell at the same time.

If the Fed continues to recognise that they need to raise rates aggressively, this could undermine gold further.

The outlier to this perspective is the unknown consequences of the Russian invasion of Ukraine and a closer look at the price action is warranted.

GOLD, US 10-YEAR NOMINAL, US 10-YEAR INFLATION AND US 10-YEAR REAL YIELD

GOLD CHART

Chart created in TradingView

GOLD TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

There are 2 observations to note in the gold chart below. A double top formation and a head and shoulders formation.

The all time high for gold was achieved in July 2020 at 2,075.14. Earlier this month the price rallied toward it but failed and made a peak of 2,070.42 creating a double top. This failure to break higher could be a bearish signal.

A bearish head and shoulder pattern is emerging and a break below the neckline may confirm the pattern.

Risk management techniques are always crucial and need to be looked at closely.

XAU/USD CHART

Chart created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel McCarthy, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @DanMcCathyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Japanese Yen Weakness Against Crude Oil Could Provide Opportunities.
Japanese Yen Weakness Against Crude Oil Could Provide Opportunities.
2022-02-16 02:00:00
US Dollar Crossroads Lie Ahead As The Market Eyes US CPI. Where to for USD?
US Dollar Crossroads Lie Ahead As The Market Eyes US CPI. Where to for USD?
2022-02-10 03:00:00
Australia’s ASX 200 Vulnerabilities Might be Structural as Policy Winds Change
Australia’s ASX 200 Vulnerabilities Might be Structural as Policy Winds Change
2022-02-03 05:00:00
ASX 200 has Bad News in the Price, Loose Policy Tailwinds: Q4 Top Trades
ASX 200 has Bad News in the Price, Loose Policy Tailwinds: Q4 Top Trades
2021-10-11 00:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bearish
USDOLLAR