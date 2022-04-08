AUD/JPY Upside Potential in Focus as Ukraine Drags on, Watch RBA Hawkish Pivot

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Eyes Yearly Low Even as ECB Warns of Interest Rate Adjustment
2022-04-07 20:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality – April 2022: Stocks Do Well, US Dollar Does Not
2022-04-07 18:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Brent Crude Oil Flirts with $100 Level After Strategic Supply Release Announcement
2022-04-07 11:35:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Sustained by Real Yields and Safe-Haven Demand
2022-04-07 09:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
How to Research Stocks: A Step by Step Guide
2022-04-08 03:30:00
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Technical Outlook
2022-04-07 12:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality – April 2022: Stocks Do Well, US Dollar Does Not
2022-04-07 18:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Sustained by Real Yields and Safe-Haven Demand
2022-04-07 09:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality – April 2022: Stocks Do Well, US Dollar Does Not
2022-04-07 18:30:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY
2022-04-06 14:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USDJPY Forecast: What Are the Chances of Intervention?
2022-04-08 02:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality – April 2022: Stocks Do Well, US Dollar Does Not
2022-04-07 18:30:00
More View more
AUD/JPY Upside Potential in Focus as Ukraine Drags on, Watch RBA Hawkish Pivot

AUD/JPY Upside Potential in Focus as Ukraine Drags on, Watch RBA Hawkish Pivot

Daniel Dubrovsky, Strategist

Australian Dollar, AUD/JPY, Ukraine, Europe, RBA, Technical Analysis – Analyst Pick

  • Australian Dollar may rise against the Japanese Yen in the coming weeks
  • Russia’s attack on Ukraine may boost Europe demand for Australian goods
  • AUD/JPY broader uptrend in focus, what are key levels to watch ahead?

Fundamental Case for the Australian Dollar

The Australian Dollar has had an impressive push against the Japanese Yen this year so far. From a low of 80.36 in January to a high of 94.31 in March, this 17.4% rise has brought AUD/JPY to levels last seen in 2015. The broader uptrend since the 2020 pandemic-induced low thus remains intact. Might this momentum carry on in the coming weeks?

Bullish the Australian Dollar is my top trading opportunity for the second quarter. This is partly due to the potential economic windfall to Australia because of Russia’s attack on Ukraine. Europe needs to find alternatives to Russian goods it imports, such as steel and wheat. In addition, it may have to temporarily turn to non-renewable energy sources to power itself, such as coal.

This is where Australia comes into play. The country is a key exporter of iron ore and coal briquettes. It is also the world’s sixth-largest shipper of wheat. Europe could turn to Australia for some of these resources, boosting the latter’s trade surplus and bringing capital flows. If that translates into more economic growth, then the Reserve Bank of Australia may have to adopt a more hawkish monetary policy approach.

That seems to be the path forward following this month’s RBA rate decision. There are a couple of risks that traders should be wary of, however. The anti-risk JPY can appreciate when global market sentiment sours, which is very much possible amid an increasingly hawkish Federal Reserve. There is also the potential the Bank of Japan intervenes on Yen’s weakness. But that may be unlikely. BoJ board member Asahi Noguchi spoke recently, noting that ‘a weak Yen is a positive for the economy overall’.

AUD/JPY Technical Analysis

On the daily chart, AUD/JPY seems to have reinforced a key zone of immediate resistance. This is a range between 93.62 and 94.31. On the downside, key support is the March 31st low at 90.764. Clearing the latter could shift the technical outlook bearish. Negative RSI divergence does persist, showing that upside momentum is fading.

Clearing the resistance range may open the door to extending the uptrend, in line with the fundamental outlook. That would expose the 38.2% Fibonacci extension at 96.092 before the May 2015 peak at 97.301 comes into play. Above the latter is the 61.8% extension at 99.385. Now, let us take a look at the 4-hour chart to see what some levels are to watch for warnings of a turn lower.

Daily Chart

AUD/JPY Upside Potential in Focus as Ukraine Drags on, Watch RBA Hawkish Pivot

Chart Created in TradingView

4-Hour Chart

Zooming in on the 4-hour chart does show that prices have pierced a rising trendline from March. Further downside would place the focus on the 90.74 – 91.04 support zone, as well as the 100-period Simple Moving Average. Clearing the latter could shift the outlook bearish, exposing the midpoint of the Fibonacci retracement at 89.445.

AUD/JPY Upside Potential in Focus as Ukraine Drags on, Watch RBA Hawkish Pivot

Chart Created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Uptrend in Focus as US Braces for Even Higher Inflation
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Uptrend in Focus as US Braces for Even Higher Inflation
2022-03-10 00:00:00
British Pound Outlook: GBP/NZD Uptrend Slows as Double Top Reversal Formation Brews
British Pound Outlook: GBP/NZD Uptrend Slows as Double Top Reversal Formation Brews
2022-02-17 03:00:00
Euro Forecast: EUR/GBP Bounce Still in Focus in the Aftermath of the ECB and BoE
Euro Forecast: EUR/GBP Bounce Still in Focus in the Aftermath of the ECB and BoE
2022-02-09 00:00:00
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY Uptrend Ready to Resume after Fed? PCE Next
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY Uptrend Ready to Resume after Fed? PCE Next
2022-01-27 06:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/JPY
Bearish