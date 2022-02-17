British Pound Outlook: GBP/NZD Uptrend Slows as Double Top Reversal Formation Brews

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality – February 2022: USD Strong, AUD & NZD Weak, Stocks Mixed
2022-02-16 18:00:00
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Bid Ahead of FOMC
2022-02-16 09:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Spike and Drop On Evolving Ukraine News. Where to for WTI?
2022-02-17 00:00:00
Oil Prices Snap Back, Russia-Ukraine Tensions Resurface
2022-02-16 16:30:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Rebounds on Eased Ukraine Tensions, APAC Stocks May Advance
2022-02-16 01:00:00
Dow Jones Under Pressure as Ukraine Tensions and Fed Hikes Undermine Equities
2022-02-15 06:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold and USDJPY Gauge Ukraine Fears Versus Fed Rate Forecasts
2022-02-17 03:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality – February 2022: USD Strong, AUD & NZD Weak, Stocks Mixed
2022-02-16 18:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality – February 2022: USD Strong, AUD & NZD Weak, Stocks Mixed
2022-02-16 18:00:00
UK Inflation Hits a Fresh 30-Year Peak, GBP/USD Edges Higher
2022-02-16 07:28:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold and USDJPY Gauge Ukraine Fears Versus Fed Rate Forecasts
2022-02-17 03:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality – February 2022: USD Strong, AUD & NZD Weak, Stocks Mixed
2022-02-16 18:00:00
More View more
Breaking news

Market sentiment sours on unconfirmed reports of Russia/Ukraine skirmish. S&P 500 futures drop, JPY and crude oil surge higher.

British Pound Outlook: GBP/NZD Uptrend Slows as Double Top Reversal Formation Brews

British Pound Outlook: GBP/NZD Uptrend Slows as Double Top Reversal Formation Brews

Daniel Dubrovsky, Strategist

British Pound, New Zealand Dollar, GBP/NZD, Double Top – Analyst Pick

  • British Pound may be readying to weaken against the New Zealand Dollar
  • A majors-based NZD index showing signs of reversing the key downtrend
  • GBP/NZD eyeing bearish Double Top, breakout may hint at further losses

British Pound May Weaken as Zealand Dollar Finds a Turning Point

The British Pounds may be sitting at a peculiar position against the New Zealand Dollar, perhaps one that could spell trouble for GBP/NZD. On the daily chart below is a majors-based New Zealand Dollar index, one that averages the Kiwi Dollar against the US Dollar, Euro, British Pound and Japanese Yen. It can be used to paint an overall picture of the New Zealand Dollar.

The Kiwi index could be on the verge of breaking above a medium-term falling trendline from October 2021. This follows a test of October 2020 lows, which held as support (0.7521 – 0.7554). This is leaving the index facing the February 10th high. Confirming a daily close above the latter may open the door to extending gains towards the 50-day Simple Moving Average.

Majors-Based New Zealand Dollar Index Daily Chart

British Pound Outlook: GBP/NZD Uptrend Slows as Double Top Reversal Formation Brews

Chart Created in TradingView

GBP/NZD Technical Analysis Daily Chart

From a risk-reward perspective, GBP/NZD could have optimal downside potential following a consistent rally since November. The uptrend has come to a pause when focusing on near-term price action. In fact, a bearish Double Top could be brewing. The neckline seems to be sitting at 2.0221 with key resistance above at 2.048 – 2.0534.

A breakout under the neckline could open the door to extending losses, placing the focus on the January 13th low at 1.9939. However, traders should keep an eye out on the 200-period Simple Moving Average. This line could still help maintain the broader upside focus for GBP/NZD as it nears the neckline of the Double Top, holding as support.

Immediate support levels under the neckline appear to be the 61.8% and 78.6% Fibonacci retracements at 2.01266 and 2.0066 respectively. Other levels below the June 13th low that could play out as support include 1.9811 and 1.9706 on the chart below. Otherwise, clearing 2.0534 would overturn the bearish Double Top and open the door for GBP/NZD to resume the uptrend.

British Pound Outlook: GBP/NZD Uptrend Slows as Double Top Reversal Formation Brews

Chart Created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Euro Forecast: EUR/GBP Bounce Still in Focus in the Aftermath of the ECB and BoE
Euro Forecast: EUR/GBP Bounce Still in Focus in the Aftermath of the ECB and BoE
2022-02-09 00:00:00
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY Uptrend Ready to Resume after Fed? PCE Next
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY Uptrend Ready to Resume after Fed? PCE Next
2022-01-27 06:30:00
Australian Dollar Forecast: More Gains in Store Against the New Zealand Dollar?
Australian Dollar Forecast: More Gains in Store Against the New Zealand Dollar?
2022-01-21 02:30:00
Australian Dollar May Rise vs. NZD as RBNZ Rate Hike Bets Soften: Q4 Top Trades
Australian Dollar May Rise vs. NZD as RBNZ Rate Hike Bets Soften: Q4 Top Trades
2021-10-06 18:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/NZD