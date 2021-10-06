Australian Dollar May Rise vs. NZD as RBNZ Rate Hike Bets Soften: Q4 Top Trades

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Forex Trading: What is Forex? FX Trading Explained
2021-10-06 17:00:00
US Dollar Pre-NFP Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
2021-10-06 16:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Surging US Crude Oil Price Adds to Downward Pressure on Stocks, Bonds and Gold Price
2021-10-06 08:10:00
Crude Oil Prices Hit 7-Year High, Inventories and ADP Jobs Data Ahead
2021-10-06 06:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 and Dow Jones Stage Strong Rally as Dip Buyers Step In - Now What?
2021-10-05 21:04:00
Oil Breaks Out Even as US Dollar Looks Higher – The Macro Setup
2021-10-05 17:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - October 2021: Good News for US Dollar, Bad News for Risk
2021-10-06 16:00:00
Gold Price Recovery Unravels Ahead of NFP Report Amid Rising US Yields
2021-10-06 15:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Forex Trading: What is Forex? FX Trading Explained
2021-10-06 17:00:00
US Dollar Pre-NFP Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
2021-10-06 16:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Forex Trading: What is Forex? FX Trading Explained
2021-10-06 17:00:00
US Dollar Pre-NFP Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
2021-10-06 16:00:00
More View more
Australian Dollar May Rise vs. NZD as RBNZ Rate Hike Bets Soften: Q4 Top Trades

Australian Dollar May Rise vs. NZD as RBNZ Rate Hike Bets Soften: Q4 Top Trades

Daniel Dubrovsky, Strategist

Australian Dollar, New Zealand Dollar, AUD/NZD – Q4 Top Trades

The Australian Dollar had a fairly pitiful third quarter against the New Zealand Dollar. It was for good reason though. The relationship between AUD and NZD can be rather unique. These two currencies are known for their ‘sentiment-linked’ characteristics. In other words, when investors are feeling bullish and pile into risk-oriented assets, both AUD and NZD can capitalize from these flows.

So what then happens when you compare both against each other in AUD/NZD? Well, if both currencies rally with market sentiment, the net effect against each other could leave it little changed. This relationship is not perfect, and volatility is still possible in this pair. What this does mean is that the pair can be more sensitive to relative RBA and RBNZ monetary policy divergences.

This divergence is a reflection of the differences between the economies of Australia and New Zealand. But, given their close trading relationship, it does not seem likely that both countries may deviate far away from each other. This can translate into more persistent range-trading dynamics for AUD/NZD. In fact, since the beginning of 2014, the pair has been doing a lot of range trading.

What likely allowed AUD/NZD to fall in the third quarter is the surge in New Zealand government bond yields relative to Australia – see chart below. Divergent approaches to Covid containment likely played a key role. Australia’s ‘Covid zero’ approach reduced local growth expectations as the nation enforced lockdowns across the country.

Australia is expected to see GDP growth materially slow in the third quarter, and August’s jobs report saw many citizens exit the labor force altogether. On the plus side, heading into the fourth quarter, the nation is seeing a material pickup in Covid vaccinations. Moreover, the RBA doesn’t expect recent economic weakness to linger, leaving the broader outlook intact.

Meanwhile, the markets risk getting ahead of themselves around the Reserve Bank of New Zealand. According to overnight index swaps, a full 25 basis point rate hike is mostly priced in for October. Looking beyond that, another 100 basis points of tightening is also roughly priced in by August 2022. This leaves the skew biased to the downside for disappointment in a still-uncertain environment.

Markets are forward looking. New Zealand is set course to have a relatively tighter monetary policy than Australia, but the degree of which could still vary as data continues to flow. The central bank withheld raising rates in August amid a Covid outbreak. This could offer a window for AUD/NZD to accelerate higher in the fourth quarter as traders seem at risk of a classic “buy the rumor, sell the facts” outcome.

AUD/NZD Versus Relative Government Bond Yield Spreads

Australian Dollar May Rise vs. NZD as RBNZ Rate Hike Bets Soften: Q4 Top Trades

Chart Created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY Trades Within Falling Wedge, Watch for Breakout
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY Trades Within Falling Wedge, Watch for Breakout
2021-07-21 01:00:00
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Outlook Tilted Lower Amid Bearish Warning Signs
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Outlook Tilted Lower Amid Bearish Warning Signs
2021-05-05 01:30:00
Canadian Dollar Forecast: CAD/JPY May Resume Rise, Less Dovish BoC Eyed
Canadian Dollar Forecast: CAD/JPY May Resume Rise, Less Dovish BoC Eyed
2021-04-27 05:30:00
Canadian Dollar Price Forecast: CAD/JPY May Rise Down the Road Despite Ontario Lockdown
Canadian Dollar Price Forecast: CAD/JPY May Rise Down the Road Despite Ontario Lockdown
2021-04-01 02:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/NZD