News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Outlook Tilted Lower Amid Bearish Warning Signs
2021-05-05 01:30:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD
2021-05-04 19:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Outlook: OPEC Commentary, EU Summer Travel Ban Lift Eyed
2021-05-04 03:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Consolidate as Demand from Japan and India Falls
2021-05-03 06:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Nasdaq 100 Nosedives as Dow Jones Holds Firm, is the Rotation Trade Back?
2021-05-04 20:30:00
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500, DAX 30 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2021-05-03 21:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - May 2021: Sell in May and Go Away? Not for USD, Stocks
2021-05-04 14:00:00
Market Sentiment: Gold, Bitcoin and Ether in Focus | Webinar
2021-05-04 11:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD
2021-05-04 19:30:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - May 2021: Sell in May and Go Away? Not for USD, Stocks
2021-05-04 14:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Feast or Famine? Bulls Eye Resistance
2021-05-04 21:00:00
USD/JPY Rate Recovery Removes Threat of Head-and-Shoulders Formation
2021-05-04 15:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • 🇦🇺 Building Permits MoM Prel (MAR) Actual: 17.4% Expected: 3% Previous: 21.6% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-05-05
  • Nasdaq 100 Tumbles as Yellen Comments About Rate Hikes, Hang Seng and ASX 200 May Fall https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2021/05/05/Nasdaq-100-Tumbles-as-Yellen-Comments-About-Rate-Hikes-Hang-Seng-and-ASX-200-May-Fall.html https://t.co/D8XmGfOBkQ
  • The US Dollar may continue trading lower against ASEAN currencies, with USD/SGD and USD/THB eyeing key support ahead. USD/IDR and USD/PHP also exhibit bearish postures. Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/A5n9A8NBy4 https://t.co/eUjzysSDGF
  • Heads Up:🇦🇺 Building Permits MoM Prel (MAR) due at 01:30 GMT (15min) Expected: 3% Previous: 21.6% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-05-05
  • 🇵🇭 Inflation Rate YoY (APR) Actual: 4.5% Expected: 4.7% Previous: 4.5% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-05-05
  • Heads Up:🇵🇭 Inflation Rate YoY (APR) due at 01:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 4.7% Previous: 4.5% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-05-05
  • Gold prices have slipped lower in recent days. However, this seems to be only a temporary set-back as the long-term technical outlook continues to hint at further gains ahead. Get your $XAUUSD market update from @DanielGMoss here:https://t.co/6Zuyx9UapR https://t.co/HqbeNA4vSL
  • RBNZ's Bascand: - RBNZ's objectives will be clarified by new legislation - House price long-term drivers are softening - BBG $NZDUSD
  • The Canadian Dollar may resume its broader advance against the Japanese Yen given the less-dovish scope of the BoC compared to the BoJ now and perhaps in the long run.Get your $CAD market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/LjuvBh7pL3 https://t.co/r0pfImdrVa
  • RBNZ's Hawkesby says FLP is serving its purpose - BBG
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Outlook Tilted Lower Amid Bearish Warning Signs

Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Outlook Tilted Lower Amid Bearish Warning Signs

Daniel Dubrovsky, Strategist

Euro, EUR/USD, Treasuries, Non-Farm Payrolls, Head & Shoulders – Analyst Pick

  • Euro may be at risk given historically strong month for USD
  • Bond yields in US may outshine European ones over long run
  • EUR/USD eyeing bearish Head and Shoulders, Death Cross

The Euro spent most of its time gaining ground against the haven-linked US Dollar in April. Now, it may be vulnerable to resuming what has been the top since the beginning of January. Historically speaking, the Greenback has tended to strengthen in May when looking back over the past 10 years. Having said that, past performance is not indicative of future results.

EUR/USD has been very closely following spreads between German and United States 10-year government bond yields this year. This reflects expectations of future growth between the world’s largest economy and Europe overall. Germany is typically seen as the economic powerhouse of the European Union, often used as a benchmark.

In April, the Euro gained as Treasury rates declined while the equivalent in Europe gained ground. This could be a combination of dovish rhetoric from the Federal Reserve coupled with traders starting to look beyond a slow start to Europe’s vaccination journey. Going forward, sentiment remains fragile to early hints at US tapering, underscored by a simple mention of rate hikes from Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Tuesday.

In the long run, I believe more aggressive fiscal policy from the United States and quicker inoculations should leave the Fed in a better position to unwind loose monetary policy sooner compared to the European Central Bank. As such, I am looking to capitalize on what may be a more advantageous scenario for the Greenback against the Euro. A better-than-expected non-farm payrolls report on Friday could bolster this case.

Government Bond Yield Spread Between Germany and the United States Versus EUR/USD

Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Outlook Tilted Lower Amid Bearish Warning Signs

Technical Analysis

EUR/USD price action seems to be revealing a bearish Head and Shoulders chart pattern. This follows a test of falling resistance from January, maintaining the downside focus. On the 4-hour chart, the 20-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) crossed under the 50-period equivalent. This is known as a ‘Death Cross’ which often carries bearish implications.

Having said that, positive RSI divergence does show that downside momentum is fading. This could precede a turn higher, perhaps back to the moving averages. Those would then come into focus to see if they can reinstate the near-term downside bias. If that is the case, resuming late April’s top exposes the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement at 1.1978.

Under that sits the midpoint at 1.1926 before facing the 61.8% level at 1.1873. Taking these points out may then open the door to perhaps revisiting the late March low for a chance to resume what has been a top in the Euro since January. On the other hand, closing above the April high at 1.2150 would likely overturn recent bearish technical warning signs, clearing a path to February peaks.

EUR/USD 4-Hour Chart

Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Outlook Tilted Lower Amid Bearish Warning Signs

Chart Created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Canadian Dollar Forecast: CAD/JPY May Resume Rise, Less Dovish BoC Eyed
Canadian Dollar Forecast: CAD/JPY May Resume Rise, Less Dovish BoC Eyed
2021-04-27 05:30:00
Canadian Dollar Price Forecast: CAD/JPY May Rise Down the Road Despite Ontario Lockdown
Canadian Dollar Price Forecast: CAD/JPY May Rise Down the Road Despite Ontario Lockdown
2021-04-01 02:00:00
Euro, Australian Dollar Forecast: EUR/AUD May Fall Within Channel as Stocks Hold Up
Euro, Australian Dollar Forecast: EUR/AUD May Fall Within Channel as Stocks Hold Up
2021-03-12 03:00:00
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY May Fall But Broader Path Remains Bullish
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY May Fall But Broader Path Remains Bullish
2021-03-03 03:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Bearish