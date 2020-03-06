We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides Download
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 and Dow Suffer Sharpest Tumble Since August 2015, Closer to Self-Sustaining Risk Off
2020-03-06 02:00:00
Pre-NFP US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD
2020-03-05 20:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Pre-NFP US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD
2020-03-05 20:00:00
GBP/USD Faces Key Resistance, Bears at Risk -British Pound vs USD Price Forecast
2020-03-05 10:30:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Yen Soars, USD/JPY and Dow Jones Sink. Investors Seek Shelter in Bonds
2020-03-06 00:00:00
USD/JPY: US Dollar Eyes 2019 Lows vs Yen as Yields Plunge
2020-03-05 19:31:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
How to Invest During a Recession: Investments & Strategy
2020-03-05 21:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Lower Rates, Lingering Risk Aversion to Boost XAU
2020-03-05 18:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Canadian Dollar Outlook Grim on Crude Oil, Virus. USD/CAD Uptrend Eyed
2020-03-06 06:00:00
Crude Oil Prices at Risk on OPEC, Russia Spat. US Jobs Data Due
2020-03-06 06:00:00
Bitcoin
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Rebound Nears Technical Resistance
2020-03-05 11:45:00
Bitcoin IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Bitcoin since Dec 18 when Bitcoin traded near 7,269.23.
2020-03-05 10:23:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Crude Oil Prices at Risk on OPEC, Russia Spat. US Jobs Data Due - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/commodities/2020/03/06/Crude-Oil-Prices-at-Risk-on-OPEC-Russia-Spat-US-Jobs-Data-Due.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Spivak&utm_campaign=twr #CrudeOil #OPEC #Russia #NFP https://t.co/4MMdbKw2Ny
  • Heads Up:🇪🇺 EUR German Factory Orders n.s.a. (YoY) (JAN) due at 07:00 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: -5.4% Previous: -8.7% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-03-06
  • The $JPY has forced the US Dollar back down below 50% retracement of its most recent gains, but the pair has bounced below that point and may now be biased upward again. Get your market update from @DavidCottleFX here: https://t.co/qRW4ExzZFD https://t.co/d9RebWgNoS
  • The Canadian Dollar may prolong its drop alongside crude #oil prices as $USDCAD extends its uptrend amid the #coronavirus outbreak which is prompting aggressive #BoC dovish expectations #CrudeOil #CAD #loonie - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/analyst_picks/todays_picks/daniel_dubrovsky/2020/03/06/Canadian-Dollar-Outlook-Grim-on-Crude-Oil-Virus-USDCAD-Uptrend-Eyed.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/VEmqVhoxOB
  • RBI Governor Das: Yes Bank resolution will be done very fast, depositors' interest will be fully protected -BBG
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.97%, while traders in EUR/USD are at opposite extremes with 69.37%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/3GWVGRe2mj
  • Forex Update: As of 05:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 0.37% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.21% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.14% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.03% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.02% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.21% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/um4ris6IBF
  • Indices Update: As of 05:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: -1.41% US 500: -1.58% Germany 30: -2.52% France 40: -2.54% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/dgjD5Lg7un
  • 🇯🇵 JPY Leading Index CI (JAN P), Actual: 90.3 Expected: 91.1 Previous: 91.6 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-03-06
  • 🇯🇵 JPY Coincident Index (JAN P), Actual: 94.7 Expected: 94.5 Previous: 94.1 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-03-06
Canadian Dollar Outlook Grim on Crude Oil, Virus. USD/CAD Uptrend Eyed

Canadian Dollar Outlook Grim on Crude Oil, Virus. USD/CAD Uptrend Eyed

2020-03-06 06:00:00
Daniel Dubrovsky, Analyst
Share:

Canadian Dollar, USD/CAD, Crude Oil, Bank of Canada, Coronavirus - Talking Points

  • Majors-based Canadian Dollar index may confirm break under key support
  • CAD has been falling with crude oil prices as coronavirus prompts BoC cut
  • USD/CAD may rise towards the 2018 peak, supported by a rising trend line

Canadian Dollar Outlook May Deepen Bearish as Crude Oil Prices Fall on Virus Fears

The Canadian Dollar may be at risk to further losses against its major counterparts in the near term. Taking a look at a majors-based CAD index – which averages it versus USD, JPY, GBP and EUR – the currency may be on the verge of confirming a breakout under key rising support from 2018 – red lines on the chart below. That may open the door for the Loonie to see its cheapest level on average in about 2 years.

Top Trading Lessons
Top Trading Lessons
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
Top Trading Lessons
Get My Guide

Declines in the Canadian Dollar has been closely tracking weakness in sentiment-linked crude oil prices, which have been accompanying the recent plunge in stock markets across the world. Wall Street has just come off its worst performance since 2008 amid the coronavirus outbreak, which is further threatening global growth. Gauges of Chinese economic activity revealed that the world's second-largest economy is rapidly contracting.

It is thus unsurprising that crude oil prices have declined over 30% from peaks in January as demand for travel declined. Airline industries are particularly under pressure in the Asia Pacific region with travel restrictions on the rise. Oil is a key source of revenue in Canada and falling prices could translate into softer local inflation, perhaps causing the Bank of Canada to consider supporting economic growth with monetary easing.

This week, the BoC delivered 50 basis points worth of easing. This brought its benchmark lending rate down to 1.25% from 1.75% as the central bank followed in the footsteps of the Federal Reserve. In response, Canadian 2-year government bond yields tumbled to their weakest since June 2017. This is as the 10-year rate declined to its weakest on record.

Majors-Based Canadian Dollar Index – Weekly Chart

Canadian Dollar Outlook Grim on Crude Oil, Virus. USD/CAD Uptrend Eyed

Chart Created Using TradingView

Fundamental Risks – Bank of Canada, Jobs Data, OPEC, Crude Oil Prices

With that in mind, overnight index swaps are now fully baking in two BoC rate cuts by the end of this year. A third is priced in with greater than 50% probability. Given the room that the central bank has left to reduce rates towards 0 compared to some of its major counterparts, that is a vulnerability for the Canadian Dollar.

Risks the Canadian Dollar faces include February’s local jobs report as well as the non-farm payrolls report from the United States. Consumption is the top driver of growth for both economies and signs of weakness may deteriorate sentiment. That may in turn hurt oil prices, boosting USD/CAD. Efforts from the Organizational of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) to cut supply and boost WTI may cushion CAD selling pressure.

Starts in:
Live now:
Mar 11
( 01:03 GMT )
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
What Do Other Traders Buy/Sell Bets Say About Price Trends?
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

Canadian Dollar Technical Analysis

USD/CAD is making another attempt to confirm an upside breakout through highs from August. That may pave the way for a revisit to highs from May 2019 on the path towards peaks from 2018. Yet, negative RSI divergence shows fading upside momentum which can precede a turn lower. Even so, rising support from January may down the road maintain the near-term uptrend if there is a temporary correction.

USD/CAD MIXED
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -10% 0% -4%
Weekly 8% 2% 4%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

USD/CAD Daily Chart

Canadian Dollar Outlook Grim on Crude Oil, Virus. USD/CAD Uptrend Eyed

Chart Created Using TradingView

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

New Zealand Dollar May Fall as Australian Dollar and AUD/NZD Rise
New Zealand Dollar May Fall as Australian Dollar and AUD/NZD Rise
2020-02-28 06:00:00
New Zealand Dollar, Japanese Yen Outlook: NZD/JPY Uptrend at Risk?
New Zealand Dollar, Japanese Yen Outlook: NZD/JPY Uptrend at Risk?
2020-01-28 05:30:00
Australian Dollar Forecast Into 2020: AUD/USD, GBP/AUD, AUD/JPY
Australian Dollar Forecast Into 2020: AUD/USD, GBP/AUD, AUD/JPY
2019-12-20 22:00:00
Canadian Dollar Outlook: NZD/CAD, AUD/CAD and CAD/JPY After BoC
Canadian Dollar Outlook: NZD/CAD, AUD/CAD and CAD/JPY After BoC
2019-12-05 06:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/CAD
Mixed
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.