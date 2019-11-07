FX Trading Setups in AUD/JPY On US-China Trade Talk Outcomes

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Reversal Gathers Pace; EUR/JPY Maintains Flag
2019-11-07 15:35:00
US Dollar Outlook: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, DXY
2019-11-07 10:10:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups After USD Breakout: USD/CAD, GBP/USD
2019-11-07 20:00:00
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Back to Resistance, GBP/USD Dips on BoE
2019-11-07 13:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Stalled Rally Leaves USDJPY Exposed, Dow Due for a Break
2019-11-07 03:30:00
Japanese Yen Outlook: Did the BoJ Just Admit Policy Failure?
2019-11-07 01:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook Damaged but Bullion Remains Attractive
2019-11-07 21:30:00
Gold Plunges on US-China Trade Headlines; Trump Tariff Rollback
2019-11-07 17:04:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices to Look Past BoE Rate Call to China Trade Data
2019-11-07 07:29:00
Brazillian Real Sinks as Oil Rights Flop Flags Trade War Pain
2019-11-07 03:00:00
Bitcoin
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Forecast: USD/CNH Decline May Fuel BTC/USD Bears
2019-11-07 20:00:00
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/INR, USD/TRY in Focus
2019-10-31 20:45:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • The Citi Global Economic Surprise Index rises to -7.3 from a recent low of -12.1 as economic data across the globe improves, but continues to miss expectations https://t.co/R4ctqAUxJf
  • What are the truths and myths of #forex trading? Find out from @DailyFX analysts here: https://t.co/XsXyhjtPtr https://t.co/bQt9ScBiRk
  • FX Trading Setups in AUD/JPY On US-China Trade Talk Outcomes $AUDJPY #TradeWars #TechnicalAnalysis - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/analyst_picks/todays_picks/daniel_dubrovsky/2019/11/07/FX-Trading-Setups-in-AUDJPY-On-US-China-Trade-Talk-Outcomes.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702 https://t.co/aG4AS997wm
  • Interesting position for $RUT here. It's been unable to break above this band of horizontal resistance for the last four days.. doesn't speak to a lot of confidence in a continuation higher if you ask me https://t.co/5w2VS6do8x
  • Forex Update: As of 21:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 0.20% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.05% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.02% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.21% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.28% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.31% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/7ZWLhoWjRO
  • ...I'm not against going long a market/asset that is deviating from textbook value, but I will take greater time to consider the risks, establish reasonable (nearer) targets and be very diligent with stops, both with distance and time
  • Deciding that you shouldn't be more careful/skeptical of a market that extends a risk run further astray of fundamentals just because it keeps rising feels to me like taking off your seatbelt because you've crossed 150 MPH and haven't crashed yet, floor it
  • Commodities Update: As of 21:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: -0.01% Gold: -1.52% Silver: -2.97% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/Zz8tRW88ua
  • $USDJPY Points: S3: 108.34 S2: 108.66 S1: 108.82 R1: 109.14 R2: 109.3 R3: 109.62 https://www.dailyfx.com/pivot-points?ref=SubNav?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr
  • #Bitcoin has historically enjoyed a tailwind when emerging market currencies fall under pressure.Therefore, a resurgent #Yuan could remove a bullish driver of $BTCUSD. Get your market update from @PeterHanksFX here:https://t.co/dzqhGjKAdW https://t.co/oCeLxgYO1J
FX Trading Setups in AUD/JPY On US-China Trade Talk Outcomes

FX Trading Setups in AUD/JPY On US-China Trade Talk Outcomes

2019-11-07 22:00:00
Daniel Dubrovsky, Analyst
Share:

Australian Dollar, Japanese Yen, AUD/JPY - Talking Points

  • AUD/JPY soared along with S&P 500 on US-China trade deal hopes
  • A sudden collapse in negotiations risks quickly overturning progress
  • I cover bearish and bullish AUD/JPY technical setups down the road

Build confidence in your own AUD/JPY strategy with the help of our free guide!

Australian Dollar, Japanese Yen Fundamental Outlook

A currency pair like AUD/JPY often has a close relationship to major global stock indexes, such as the S&P 500. The Australian Dollar typically has a sentiment-linked status while the Japanese Yen an anti-risk one. The former is a currency closely tied to the global business cycle, while the latter a go-to for funding carry trades. Developments in US-China trade talks have thus been a key fundamental driver for AUD/JPY.

Lately, the currency pair has been on the rise alongside a pickup in US-China trade deal bets. As the S&P 500 hit record highs, AUD/JPY has climbed about 7.75 percent since its bottom in August. Now over the past 24 hours, reports crossed the wires that given an interim agreement signing, tariffs against China could begin to be reduced in phases.

2020 Fed rate cut bets have been on the decline and the central bank has made its message clear about hiking. Chair Jerome Powell wants to see a “really significant” rise in inflation before raising rates. With tightening credit conditions appearing to be off the table, that is another fundamental force to support the pickup in market mood and continue the rise in AUD/JPY.

However, given past discrepancies, a guaranteed trade-deal signing between the US and China is anything but certain. This was underpinned when reports soon crossed the wires that a rollback in Chinese tariffs faces fierce internal opposition. With that in mind, there could still be potential for further gains in AUD/JPY. But, the risk remains that gains could be quickly erased should talks collapse.

Follow me on twitter @ddubrovskyFX for updates on AUD/JPY’s performance

AUD/JPY - Technical Setups

Bearish

From a technical standpoint, there are both bearish and bullish formations brewing in AUD/JPY. Starting with the former, a Rising Wedge has been taking shape since the end of August. This is typically a bearish reversal pattern that comes into play after a daily close under the floor of the pattern. That could pave the way for a medium-term decline towards 69.97.

AUD/JPY– Rising Wedge

FX Trading Setups in AUD/JPY On US-China Trade Talk Outcomes

Bullish

On the flip side, there may be an Ascending Triangle forming from a more long-term perspective. Typically, these act as a continuation of the trend that has taken shape prior to the formation. But, it can at times mark a turning point. In this case, a potential bottom for AUD/JPY should prices manage to close above the highs achieved in June and July.

AUD/JPY– Ascending Triangle

FX Trading Setups in AUD/JPY On US-China Trade Talk Outcomes

AUD/JPY – Bottom Line

Looking at RSI we do have the presence of negative divergence. This shows that upside momentum is fading and this can precede a turn lower. That may push prices down to the psychological barrier between 74.47 – 73.93. A daily close under this point would pave the way for a test of the floor of the Rising Wedge. At that point, it may become more clear which of the candlestick formations could prevail.

FX Trading Setups in AUD/JPY On US-China Trade Talk Outcomes

Charts Created Using TradingView

FX Trading Resources

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD/CAD May Have Bottomed as BoC Struck Down the Canadian Dollar
USD/CAD May Have Bottomed as BoC Struck Down the Canadian Dollar
2019-10-31 05:00:00
Euro Price Outlook at Risk to Reversal. ECB, Brexit Deal Vote Loom
Euro Price Outlook at Risk to Reversal. ECB, Brexit Deal Vote Loom
2019-10-22 04:30:00
Australian Dollar Forecast Versus Yen, AUD/JPY Declines to Resume?
Australian Dollar Forecast Versus Yen, AUD/JPY Declines to Resume?
2019-10-15 04:45:00
Euro Outlook Bearish as EUR/USD Attempts to Target April 2017 Lows
Euro Outlook Bearish as EUR/USD Attempts to Target April 2017 Lows
2019-09-26 03:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/JPY
Mixed
News & Analysis at your fingertips.