We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Outlook Bearish as EUR/USD Attempts to Target April 2017 Lows
2019-09-26 03:30:00
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Setting the Stage for a Drop to 1.05?
2019-09-26 01:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar is King, GBP/USD Suffers, USD/JPY May Reverse - US Market Open
2019-09-25 13:35:00
Sterling (GBP) Price Action Dominated by Brexit Disarray
2019-09-25 10:45:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/JPY for the first time since May 03, 2019 when USD/JPY traded near 111.08.
2019-09-26 01:23:00
US Dollar Soars on Trump Trade Comment, House Sales. Yen May Fall
2019-09-25 23:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Close to Confirming Top, Crude Oil May Resume Descent
2019-09-26 04:00:00
Post-FOMC Gold Price Rally Unravels Amid Less-Dovish Fed Rhetoric
2019-09-26 00:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
How Crude Oil Prices React to Weather-Induced Disruption Fears
2019-09-26 05:00:00
Gold Prices Close to Confirming Top, Crude Oil May Resume Descent
2019-09-26 04:00:00
Bitcoin
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Slumps 15% as Cryptocurrency Market Crashes
2019-09-25 08:00:00
Bitcoin Price Plunges Through Support; ETH, XRP & LTC Slide Similarly
2019-09-24 20:07:00
More View more
Real Time News
Euro Outlook Bearish as EUR/USD Attempts to Target April 2017 Lows

Euro Outlook Bearish as EUR/USD Attempts to Target April 2017 Lows

2019-09-26 03:30:00
Daniel Dubrovsky, Analyst
Share:

Euro, EUR/USD Talking Points

  • Euro under pressure ahead of ECB speech, German data
  • EUR/USD may fall on bearish-contrarian trading outlook
  • Clearing near-term support exposes lows from April 2017

Build confidence in your own EUR/USD strategy with the help of our free guide!

Euro Fundamental Outlook

The Euro has been battered this week by a combination of dismal regional economic data and US Dollar strength. Earlier this week, preliminary September Markit Garman Manufacturing PMI clocked in at 41.4 versus 44.0 expected and from 43.5 prior. A reading under 50 indicates contraction, and it was the largest of such since 2009. Keep in mind that Germany’s economy shrank 0.1 percent q/q in Q2.

Meanwhile, the latest economic data out of the United States and optimism in US-China trade talks drove relatively higher demand for the Greenback. New housing sales surprised to the upside while President Donald Trump excited investors about a potential trade agreement with China ahead of a key meeting in mid-October. Local front-end government bond yields rallied as traders cooled Fed rate cut bets.

Ahead, the Euro could be vulnerable to a speech from outgoing ECB President Mario Draghi. He may reiterate the need for highly accommodative monetary policy amid downside risks, global uncertainty and weak manufacturing data. This is while aggregate data out of the Eurozone continues to disappoint relative to economists’ expectations. Next week this will be tested once again with German retail sales and CPI data.

Follow me on twitter @ddubrovskyFX for updates on the Euro’s performance

Euro Technical and Sentiment Analysis

These events have helped to deliver the lowest daily close in EUR/USD since May 2017 on the chart below. Broadly speaking, the Euro has been in a steady descent since the middle of June, guided lower by a descending channel of resistance – red parallel lines below. Now, the Euro is attempting to break through the psychological barrier between 1.0926 and 1.0968 – earlier September lows.

Meanwhile, the latest IG Client Sentiment report from September 25 is offering a bearish-Euro contrarian trading bias. Traders are 16.61 percent further net-long than yesterday and 31.77% more compared to the previous week. Join me every week on Wednesday’s at 00:00 GMT as I discuss how you can use market positioning as another element in your market analysis.

As such, we may see EUR/USD continue pressuring near-term support and pave the way for a test of April 2017 lows. Positive RSI divergence is present however, showing fading momentum to the downside. At times, this may precede a turn higher or translate into consolidation. A daily close above descending resistance opens the door for a reversal of the dominant downtrend.

EUR/USD Daily Chart

Euro Outlook Bearish as EUR/USD Attempts to Target April 2017 Lows

Chart Created Using TradingView

FX Trading Resources

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

AUD/NZD New Uptrend in Focus with Conflicting Technical Signals
AUD/NZD New Uptrend in Focus with Conflicting Technical Signals
2019-04-09 02:15:00
AUD/CAD Outlook Bearish on Fundamental, Technical Considerations
AUD/CAD Outlook Bearish on Fundamental, Technical Considerations
2019-04-03 04:45:00
Will EUR/CAD Short Be Triggered after Bearish Technical Signals?
Will EUR/CAD Short Be Triggered after Bearish Technical Signals?
2019-01-08 02:16:00
Short NZD/USD Again as 2018 Downtrend May Resume after Fed Hike
Short NZD/USD Again as 2018 Downtrend May Resume after Fed Hike
2018-12-20 02:59:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Bearish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.