News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Technical Setups: USD/CAD, AUD/USD, SPX, Gold, Oil & Bitcoin
2021-10-18 16:00:00
Forex Trading: What is Forex? FX Trading Explained
2021-10-18 15:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Long US Stocks, Long Crude Oil – Delta Variant Remains the Wall of Worry – Q4 Top Trades
2021-10-18 17:00:00
US Dollar Technical Setups: USD/CAD, AUD/USD, SPX, Gold, Oil & Bitcoin
2021-10-18 16:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Return to Normalcy Harkens Shift in Retail Trading Era
2021-10-18 15:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Yen, Crude Oil, Bitcoin Nears Record High, China GDP
2021-10-18 11:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: Gold Fails at 1800- XAU/USD Retreats to Support
2021-10-18 17:30:00
US Dollar Technical Setups: USD/CAD, AUD/USD, SPX, Gold, Oil & Bitcoin
2021-10-18 16:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Technical Setups: USD/CAD, AUD/USD, SPX, Gold, Oil & Bitcoin
2021-10-18 16:00:00
GBP/USD Rate Rally Susceptible to Slowdown in UK CPI
2021-10-15 16:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Technical Setups: USD/CAD, AUD/USD, SPX, Gold, Oil & Bitcoin
2021-10-18 16:00:00
Japanese Yen Technical Forecast: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY, AUD/JPY
2021-10-18 16:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • US natural gas futures continue to retreat, falling back below $5.00 MMBtu $NG $NG_F https://t.co/iS7OCLJM3J
  • Commodities Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: -0.05% Oil - US Crude: -0.09% Silver: -0.32% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/s95Fpk3x9c
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 92.13%, while traders in GBP/JPY are at opposite extremes with 77.22%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/z4WbQdyHSw
  • $AUDJPY back to that same 85 level that it spent four months trying to break through earlier this year https://t.co/FidhqvfJcu https://t.co/l00AYzd9sA
  • The Canadian dollar shows plenty of promise over the next week as oil price charts continue to grind higher and the US 10 year treasury yield attempts to stop the decline. Get your $USDCAD market update from @RichardSnowFX here:https://t.co/KBJybLbEoZ https://t.co/LOrmESYaF5
  • Indices Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: 0.20% Germany 30: -0.06% FTSE 100: -0.07% France 40: -0.10% Wall Street: -0.16% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/C8h8KBd6G4
  • USD/JPY and GBP/JPY are already trading at multi-year-highs, and AUD/JPY isn’t far behind. Get your market update from @JStanleyFX here:https://t.co/095ZFkLXqJ https://t.co/tdlmBajrM7
  • White House: - We are continuing to press OPEC member states about oil supply issues $CL $CL_F
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Monthly Budget Statement (SEP) due at 18:00 GMT (15min) Expected: $-60B Previous: $-171B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-10-18
  • #Gold Price Outlook: Gold Fails at 1800- $XAUUSD Retreats to Support - https://t.co/fddxw5P7XZ https://t.co/yPtrX9hVqp
Long US Stocks, Long Crude Oil – Delta Variant Remains the Wall of Worry – Q4 Top Trades

Long US Stocks, Long Crude Oil – Delta Variant Remains the Wall of Worry – Q4 Top Trades

Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Senior Strategist

The story for 4Q’21 remains similar to that entering the past two quarters. Central banks continue to provide substantial stimulus even as pandemic-era efforts begin to winddown. Governments in Western economies continue to run historically high deficits. Vaccination rates continue to rise, and thanks to the high efficacy of existing vaccines coupled with booster shots coming suggest that the delta variant is still a ‘wall of worry’ for markets to scale in the final months of 2021.

US S&P 500 (SPX) TECHNICAL ANALYSIS: DAILY CHART (February 2020 to September 2021) (CHART 1)

Long US Stocks, Long Crude Oil – Delta Variant Remains the Wall of Worry – Q4 Top Trades

The long US equities story may soon get back on track as the Federal Reserve continues to push the perception that price pressures are transitory and labor markets are healing, papering over supply chain issues as corporate earnings remain robust. A bout of volatility in September produced an insignificant pullback from all-time highs, which in both the US S&P 500 and the US NASDAQ 100 remains above our 3Q’21 targets (the former was targeting 4350; the latter was targeting 15220). The US S&P 500, back above its 50-SMA, may soon be tracking the uptrend originating at the November 2020 low (dotted line on chart 1), which could see prices rise above 4800 before the end of the year.

CRUDE OIL (US OIL) TECHNICAL ANALYSIS: DAILY CHART (September 2019 to September 2021) (CHART 2)

Long US Stocks, Long Crude Oil – Delta Variant Remains the Wall of Worry – Q4 Top Trades

Coming into 3Q’21 it was noted that “while the long copper/short gold pair trade still makes sense thematically, there is an argument to be made that recent shifts in the fundamental backdrop for copper make it a less viable vehicle to express a pure growth view.” The shift in the backdrop? The news out of China regarding Evergrande and the country’s heavily indebted property development sector.

Instead, a purer growth view revolving around crude oil may be the more favorable setup. Historically, crude oil demand tracks global growth with a near-perfect correlation (+0.97 on quarterly basis over the past 30-years), so as long as the bull case for global growth remains, then energy should be in strong demand. Having now broken triangle resistance dating back to its July 2020 (and yearly) high, it looks like crude oil prices are resuming their uptrend and set to rally perhaps has high as 87.21 (23.6% Fibonacci extension of November 2020/July 2021 range).

--- Written by Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Senior Strategist

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Analyst Pick: NZD/JPY Rates Working on Long-term Bottom
Analyst Pick: NZD/JPY Rates Working on Long-term Bottom
2020-12-10 15:30:00
Analyst Pick: Short EUR/GBP
Analyst Pick: Short EUR/GBP
2018-04-19 15:48:00
Analyst Pick: Short EUR/JPY & Short GBP/JPY
Analyst Pick: Short EUR/JPY & Short GBP/JPY
2018-03-01 05:00:00
USD/JPY Longs Against Daily 8-EMA, EUR/USD Head & Shoulders Still Valid
USD/JPY Longs Against Daily 8-EMA, EUR/USD Head & Shoulders Still Valid
2017-10-06 14:36:00
Advertisement

Rates

US 500
Mixed
Oil - Brent Crude