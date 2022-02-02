Coffee Price Forecast: Short-Term Pullback Brewing on Heavy Brazilian Rains

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Nasdaq 100 Tempo after Google Earnings a Key Risk Measure, EURUSD In the Crosshairs
2022-02-02 03:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality – February 2022: USD Strong, AUD & NZD Weak, Stocks Mixed
2022-02-01 18:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Q1 2022 Fundamental Forecast: Crude to Avoid Bear Market as Supply Constraints Persist
2022-02-01 11:00:00
Canadian Dollar Forecast: CAD Chasing Oil Higher - Levels to Watch
2022-02-01 09:05:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Outlook: Will Wall Street Rally Resume as Retail Traders Sell?
2022-02-02 02:00:00
Google Stock Gains on Rosy Q4 Earnings, Stock Split News – Tech Earnings Results
2022-02-01 21:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Bumps Up on Weaker US Dollar and Less Hawkish Fed. Where to for XAU/USD?
2022-02-02 01:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality – February 2022: USD Strong, AUD & NZD Weak, Stocks Mixed
2022-02-01 18:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality – February 2022: USD Strong, AUD & NZD Weak, Stocks Mixed
2022-02-01 18:30:00
British Pound Price Analysis: GBP/USD Lacks Momentum Prior to BoE
2022-02-01 18:15:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality – February 2022: USD Strong, AUD & NZD Weak, Stocks Mixed
2022-02-01 18:30:00
Forex Trading: What is Forex? FX Trading Explained
2022-02-01 07:00:00
More View more
Coffee Price Forecast: Short-Term Pullback Brewing on Heavy Brazilian Rains

Coffee Price Forecast: Short-Term Pullback Brewing on Heavy Brazilian Rains

Thomas Westwater, Analyst

Coffee Prices, Brazil, Weather Forecast, COT, Technical Outlook - Talking Points

  • Coffee prices may fall in the coming weeks, with Brazilian rainfall to continue
  • COT positioning shows coffee traders are shifting to a more defensive posture
  • Consolidation of price over recent months has formed a Symmetrical Triangle

Note: This article focuses on Arabica coffee prices

Coffee prices are trading near the highest levels seen since late 2011 after January pushed them nearly 4% higher – adding to robust strength seen in 2021. Last year’s surge was largely the result of poor weather conditions across coffee-exporting countries and broader supply chain woes brought on by the Covid pandemic.

However, a short-term drop in prices may be brewing. That is because portions of Brazil – the largest coffee-exporting country by volume – have rain in the forecast over the next week. Drought and near-drought conditions across the South American country helped propel prices higher last year. The effect of these dry conditions will persist as a tailwind for coffee for some time, but a good soaking may temper the impact to some extent.

Weather forecasting shows several storm systems moving through Brazil this week. The heaviest rains are expected across Minas Gerais, Brazil’s top coffee-producing state. The National Centers for Environmental Prediction (NCEP) weather model shows rainfall totals over 100 millimeters. This follows already higher-than-average rain metrics. The heavy downpour will help ease drought conditions and seems likely to bolster crop yield forecasts in turn, which might ultimately put pressure on prices.

brazil weather forecast, coffee

Source: cpc.ncep.noaa.gov

COT Positioning

The latest Commitments of Traders report shows a drop in long bets (-179) for non-commercial traders (speculators) for the week ending January 25. However, short bets increased at a larger pace (+647). The increase in shorts and corresponding decrease in longs suggests that traders are positioning themselves for a drop in prices, which may be due to rainfall speculation. That said, this trend may continue in the near term if weather forecasts pan out.

coffe, cot chart, cftc

Coffee Price Technical Forecast

Coffee is trading just above its 26-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA). Prices have consolidated since rising sharply in November. That has formed a rudimentary Symmetrical Triangle pattern, which could lead to a breakout in the coming weeks.

Currently, the Average True Range (ATR) is sitting near the lowest levels since October 2021, reflecting the drop in volatility amid price consolidation. If coffee manages to break higher, a run up to the 161.8% Fib extension at 272.00 may be on the cards. Alternatively, slipping below support could push prices down to an alternative 161.8% Fib below the triangle, at 205.45.

Coffee (Coffee C ® Futures - Arabica) - Daily Chart

coffe technical chart, kc1, kc futures

Chart created with TradingView

--- Written by Thomas Westwater, Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Thomas, use the comments section below or @FxWestwater on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Advertisement