PMI Roundup Ahead of the FOMC Minutes

EUR/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Jul 5, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Steadies with US Dollar Sidelined but an RBA Pause Sinks AUD/USD
2023-07-04 06:30:00
Euro Ahead of US Jobs Data: EUR/USD, EUR/AUD, EUR/GBP Price Setups
2023-07-04 03:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Last updated: Jul 5, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Forecast: WTI and Brent Trickle Higher as OPEC Seminar in Vienna Kicks Off
2023-07-05 13:00:29
Crude Oil Range Bound Ahead of OPEC+ Gathering and FOMC Minutes
2023-07-05 06:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Last updated: Jul 5, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Asia Day Ahead: Focus on FOMC Minutes as US Markets Reopen After Holiday
2023-07-05 02:00:00
Dow & Nasdaq 100 return to recent highs, while Nikkei 225 drops back
2023-07-04 09:15:48
Gold
Mixed
Last updated: Jul 5, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: Technical Levels for Gold and Silver Analysed
2023-07-05 10:39:12
Gold Price Recovery Continues with the 100-Day MA Up Ahead
2023-07-04 14:13:57
GBP/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Jul 5, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Pulls Back as Markets Look for Next Fed Rate Steer
2023-07-05 11:30:13
GBP/USD Price Forecast: Pound Gears Up for Big Data Tomorrow
2023-07-04 07:55:49
USD/JPY
Mixed
Last updated: Jul 5, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Price Outlook: Rising Japanese Wage Data Lifts the Yen
2023-07-05 14:37:47
USD/JPY, EUR/JPY Price Forecast: Intervention Concerns Provide Optimism for Yen Bulls
2023-07-04 10:00:57
PMI Roundup Ahead of the FOMC Minutes

PMI Roundup Ahead of the FOMC Minutes

Warren Venketas, Analyst

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

Related Articles

Japanese Yen Continues to Weaken
Japanese Yen Continues to Weaken
Japanese Yen Continues to Weaken
Start to the Week for Risk Assets Following Geopolitical Tensions
Start to the Week for Risk Assets Following Geopolitical Tensions
Start to the Week for Risk Assets Following Geopolitical Tensions
Markets Brace for FOMC as Risk Assets Tick Higher, FX Round-Up
Markets Brace for FOMC as Risk Assets Tick Higher, FX Round-Up
Markets Brace for FOMC as Risk Assets Tick Higher, FX Round-Up
First Republic Bank Exacerbates Market Concern, USD, SPX Lower
First Republic Bank Exacerbates Market Concern, USD, SPX Lower
First Republic Bank Exacerbates Market Concern, USD, SPX Lower
Rates

EUR/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Jul 5, 2023