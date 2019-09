EUR/USD – GBP/USD: Mercado forex presenta dinámica de consolidación de cara a eventos técnicos de suma importancia

Not a good sign for $EURUSD https://t.co/ldgz4Vw6qM

RT @dev_peter: $USDJPY #TradeWar | FBN reporting Chinese delegation cancellation of Montana farms trip was reaction to Trump’s comments wou…

RT @fxmacro: [RTRS] - NEBRASKA DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE SAYS CHINA AGRICULTURE DELEGATION CANCELS U.S. FARM VISIT TO NEBRASKA