AUD/USD IG Kundensentiment: Unsere Daten zeigen, dass Trader aktuell netto-short AUD/USD zum ersten Mal seit Jan 06, 2020 als AUD/USD in der Nähe von 0,69 gehandelt wurde.

RT @Amdalleq: President Donald Trump said he wants a massive coronavirus stimulus bill under debate in Congress to ban stock buy-backs by c…

Good morning. #DAX tested the 8k zone in premarket. Today opening will be important. Imo it looks like we will get a further down push. The longer we’re below that short term support .400-.500 the more it is probable. #DAX30 #Trading #Traders https://t.co/OiK4yFpSQ3