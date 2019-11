EUR/USD IG Kundensentiment: Unsere Daten zeigen, dass Trader aktuell netto-long EUR/USD zum ersten Mal seit Okt 16, 2019 als EUR/USD in der Nähe von 1,11 gehandelt wurde.

@DavidIusow @pejeha123 @bbands @phi_trading Upper #Bouhmidi and #Bollinger Band slowed down the bulls. #VDAX-NEW fell by 2.57% today however #DAX30 closed +0.87% higher. Combination of both indicators gives us a better overview of #volatility. Here u can find Daily Updates of Bouhmidi-Bands: https://t.co/xOMhLPmZbF #DAX https://t.co/qwz5iAlxHl