AUD/JPY IG Kundensentiment: Unsere Daten zeigen, dass Trader aktuell netto-long AUD/JPY zum ersten Mal seit Okt 01, 2020 als AUD/JPY in der Nähe von 75,83 gehandelt wurde.

#USElections2020 - A study of @DanCliftonStrat shows the return in -3M before the election is a key indicator - If the return is (+), the incumbent wins. If the $SPX is (-) in the 3-month period, the incumbent loses. Here is the % of the last 3 months - so #Trump is leading🙃 https://t.co/iw9ZBgTiQg