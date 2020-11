Weekly DAX Prognose: Voraussichtlich positiver Start

@SalahBouhmidi Hopefully not. #Thanksgiving week is coming. Will they sell or buy before the longer weekend?

$VIX - Will #volatility pick up next week? It is the 4th time since mid-march, that #VIX reaches the important support level around 22-21. Since June we have seen always an uptick of $VIX when we tested the support. @DavidIusow #DayTrading #ES_F $SPX https://t.co/q7eXltTwl8