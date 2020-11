Daily DAX Prognose: Widerstand hält vorerst

RT @FirstSquawk: GERMAN CHANCELLOR MERKEL SAYS I COULD HAVE IMAGINED IMPOSING FURTHER CONTACT RESTRICTIONS TODAY, BUT THERE WAS NO MAJORITY…

#DAX30 - What a wonderful #Daytrading - Day for Trading with the #Bouhmidi-Bands. #DAX failed today at the upper Band even with #Modena. In the end, we closed in the bandwidth. @MPX_Trader @EinsteinoWallSt @DavidIusow @pejeha123 https://t.co/1l48HdNm3V