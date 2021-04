Weekly Goldpreis Prognose: 1.800 USD im Visier

$DOGE - Cup & handle pattern is playing out we are now in the handle. A sustainable breakout above the resistance @ $0.4012 would confirm the trend continuation as signaled by cup & handle pattern. #dogecoin #Dogecoins #dogeusd #DogecoinToTheMoon https://t.co/x9cCUTE8Qj

#Coffee - Seasonal price increase in harvest period: Technically speaking "Arabica" $KC_F category was able to free itself from the temporary downward trend in April and could now start a new upward impulse in the seasonally favorable period until end of May. $KT_F https://t.co/aNe9JYNAzK