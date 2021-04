Bitcoin und Ether unter Druck - Türkei verbietet Krypto-Zahlungen

#ZILUSD - is in a trading range and triangle. The good thing is that $ZIL is pushing through its uptrend. A breakout above the $0.21 - $0.22 area could continue the uptrend and activate the next price target at $0.26. #Zilliqa #Zilliqans https://t.co/lIPVf8GGGX

#dogecoin - since April we can see a parabolic increase in $DOGE. Technically speaking after this great surge in price, I think we could see a correction coming in, which would be healthy for the bullish trend. Look on #RSI its also overbought. $0.20 is an important support https://t.co/5PlJFBLRPF