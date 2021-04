EZB will Mitte des Jahres über E-Geld entscheiden: Profitieren Bitcoin & Co?

#SP500 reached 4000 and is still trending my target that I discussed with @ForexStopHunter still active check here👇 https://t.co/GUZkiRjW9q

#Nasdaq - Today is the 1st #trading day in April and one day before #Goodfriday , this seems to be a supportive condition for the $NDX. Historically we have seen bullish momentum picking up on those days. Technically speaking we are close to my price target at 13300 https://t.co/MPshwPktyN