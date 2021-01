Goldpreis Analyse: Gold verliert abrupt nach Demokraten-Sieg

#Litecoin reaches its 2018 levels - attack on all-time highs? Starting from the ATH in 2018 at $375, $LTC is currently at the important 38.2% #Fibonacci retracement. If this trend reversal retracment is surpassed, we could see as next the 61.80% retracement-level at $239 https://t.co/TfUtBzJqn8