Brent, WTI: Ölpreis in Richtung 55 USD?

#DAX: We are testing todays upper #Bouhmidi-Band at 13845. Possible Mean reversion coming? https://t.co/k0KKC7JPAl

#CryptoTwitter - $XLM is skyrocking today up +52%. #StellarLumens reaches a two-year high but be careful for correction after this massive parabolic increase today. #Altcoins are coming...... Anyways next bullish target is $0,39 #XLM https://t.co/qvQCHDRk7s