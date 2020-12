Bitcoin: BTC/USD Kurs wieder im Trend: Ziel 21.350?

and $DXY is almost -6% down (YTD)

#dollars : More than 23% of all US Dollars were printed in the #COVIDー19 - Year of 2020. By the way #BTC is YTD-up by +130% from YTD. @DavidIusow #monetaryPolicy #FED https://t.co/ePxPB7kWD1

#BTCUSD #Bitcoin https://t.co/2Blu1S59il

#Bitcoin Kurs wieder im Trend: Ziel 21.350? 👉https://t.co/G1P1hQW5i7 #BTCUSD #Binance #CryptoTwitter @SalahBouhmidi @IGDeutschland @TimoEmden @CHenke_IG https://t.co/rRU96lcsEB

#DAX failed again at EMA-21

RT @staunovo: Aggregated weekly oil inventories data from the US, Europe, Japan, Singapore and Fuijarah had a build last week, the first af…

#DAX30 is currently traded in the #Bouhmidi-Bandwith for today. EMA-21 (15min) is forming a short term resistance and RSI(34) is below 48.5. Only a jump above 13280 could unfold the present impulses. #DayTrading https://t.co/OFHwAAOhmH

Na das wird ja spassig. #Brent #WTI https://t.co/9jJWUIrPca

#DAX Update: Support erreicht #Daytrading https://t.co/NFfbhcyESq