US Dollar Ausblick und Technische Analyse der asiatischen Währungen

Thanks so much @flyingstocksman and have a nice weekend! https://t.co/uXZW9c9CkD

#Bitcoin - The battle for retracement continues. An outbreak and an additional breakout from the wedge formation at 11718$ could lead to the 2nd test of Aug highs @12437 $. @DavidIusow @TimoEmden #cryptocurrency https://t.co/XivtYC2emO