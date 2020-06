Goldpreis: Ist das der Angriff auf die 1.800?

Nothing unusual here. They just stepped in again, right before the market was at risk to rolling over. Very normal. #Stocks

Via J.P. Morgan: "The balance sheet of G-4 central banks (Fed, ECB, BoE, and BoJ) have surged 21% of GDP in just four months. By comparison, the global financial crisis only saw G-4 central bank balance sheets expand 7.5% of GDP over 12 months" #FED #ECB #QE