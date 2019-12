Goldpreis: Achtung Widerstand in Sicht!

Possible #Forextrading idea 💡for next week is the pair #EURGBP with an upside potential of 2,15% imo. Seems #Euro was overshorted against #GBP. Short term window is open for further recovery. But for idea to be validated, I will wait for a break-out above 0,86. Stay tuned. https://t.co/iLT2mzqn3X

2/ Note ☝️ You can trade on a minute to hours basis and spend the whole day infront of the screens or trade just on a daily candle basis. If you’re doing it right, either the one or the other, at least the weekly performance should not differ much. #tradingpsychology https://t.co/2Mxz8loHmh