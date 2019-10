GBP/USD: Brexit-Deal noch nicht in trockenen Tüchern

Wow, don’t want to see Juncker when he is really pissed :) https://t.co/EWZAgHieBE

Last #DAX trade for this week planned: Long at 12.708, tp at 12.740. we can’t know for sure where market will go, the only thing we can control is how we react. No advice, just own Trading. #tradingpsychology #Traders https://t.co/El7s1IEEoF