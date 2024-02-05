 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 6h
Last updated: Feb 5, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Forecast: USD/JPY Attacks Resistance as EUR/USD & GBP/USD Break Down
2024-02-05 18:00:00
EURUSD Wilts Again On Stronger Dollar, German Trade Misses Don’t Help
2024-02-05 14:30:44
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Clock icon 6h
Last updated: Feb 5, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold in Jeopardy, Oil Saved by Trendline Support, Nasdaq 100 Defies Resistance
2024-02-05 22:45:00
Crude Oil Prices Sink On Strong Dollar As Fed-Cut Bets Are Off
2024-02-05 12:30:38
Wall Street
Bearish
Clock icon 6h
Last updated: Feb 5, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow & Nasdaq 100 Fall after Fed Decision, while Hang Seng Decline Continues
2024-02-01 14:00:14
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long Wall Street since Jan 20 when Wall Street traded near 37,852.10.
2024-01-31 00:23:44
Gold
Bearish
Clock icon 6h
Last updated: Feb 5, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold in Jeopardy, Oil Saved by Trendline Support, Nasdaq 100 Defies Resistance
2024-02-05 22:45:00
Gold Prices Fall in Response to Rising Yields, USD Post-FOMC
2024-02-05 16:10:24
GBP/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 6h
Last updated: Feb 5, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Forecast: USD/JPY Attacks Resistance as EUR/USD & GBP/USD Break Down
2024-02-05 18:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: S&P 500, Dow Hit Fresh Highs, Gold Fades, US Dollar Rallies
2024-02-04 18:00:53
USD/JPY
Mixed
Clock icon 6h
Last updated: Feb 5, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Forecast: USD/JPY Attacks Resistance as EUR/USD & GBP/USD Break Down
2024-02-05 18:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: S&P 500, Dow Hit Fresh Highs, Gold Fades, US Dollar Rallies
2024-02-04 18:00:53
More View More
Gold in Jeopardy, Oil Saved by Trendline Support, Nasdaq 100 Defies Resistance

Gold in Jeopardy, Oil Saved by Trendline Support, Nasdaq 100 Defies Resistance

Diego Colman, Contributing Strategist

Share:

What's on this page

For an extensive analysis of gold’s medium-term prospects, download our complimentary Q1 trading forecast now!

Gold Forecast
Gold Forecast
Recommended by Diego Colman
Get Your Free Gold Forecast
Get My Guide

Most Read: US Dollar Forecast: USD/JPY Attacks Resistance as EUR/USD & GBP/USD Break Down

GOLD PRICE FORECAST - TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Gold prices (XAU/USD) retreated on Monday, succumbing to the pressure of surging U.S. Treasury yields and a stronger U.S. dollar, following a string of solid U.S. economic data, including January non-farm payrolls and ISM services PMI. Comments from Federal Reserve policymakers that a rate cut in March is not likely also contributed to bullion's decline.

From a technical standpoint, XAU/USD has slipped below its 50-day simple moving average after Monday's pullback, but has managed to hold above horizontal support at $2,005. For sentiment towards the precious metal to improve, this technical floor must hold; if it doesn’t, sellers could become emboldened to initiate an attack on $1,990. On further weakness, attention turns to $1,975.

In the event of a bullish reversal in the coming days, which seems unlikely given the lack of positive catalysts and growing headwinds, the 50-day simple moving average at $2,032 will be the first line of defense against further advances. Looking further up, the next important ceiling stands at $2,065, followed by $2,085, the late December highs.

GOLD (XAU/USD) PRICE CHART

A screen shot of a graph Description automatically generated

Gold Price Chart Created Using TradingView

Eager to gain a better understanding of where the oil market is headed? Download our quarterly trading forecast for enlightening insights!

Oil Forecast
Oil Forecast
Recommended by Diego Colman
Get Your Free Oil Forecast
Get My Guide

CRUDE OIL PRICE FORECAST – TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Crude oil (WTI futures) has fallen sharply in early February, erasing most of the previous month's rally. However, prices appear to be stabilizing after bouncing off a short-term uptrend line extended from the December lows. If the bounce gains impetus in the coming days, initial resistance is positioned near $73.50 (50-day SMA), followed by $75.50.

On the other hand, should sellers regain control and succeed in driving oil prices below trendline support at $72.50 over the coming sessions, a retracement towards $69.35 should not be ruled out. The commodity is likely to bottom out in this area on a retest; however, a breakdown could exacerbate the bearish momentum, paving the way for a drop towards $67.25.

CRUDE OIL PRICE CHART

A screenshot of a computer screen Description automatically generated

Crude Oil Price Chart Created Using TradingView

If you're looking for an in-depth analysis of U.S. equity indices, our quarterly stock market trading forecast is packed with great fundamental and technical strategies. Get a free copy now!

Equities Forecast
Equities Forecast
Recommended by Diego Colman
Get Your Free Equities Forecast
Get My Guide

NASDAQ 100 FORECAST – TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

The Nasdaq 100 was largely directionless on Monday despite the surge in U.S. Treasury yields, with a few mega-cap names, such as Apple, Alphabet and Nvidia, holding up the entire market. Although the tech index remains entrenched within a solid uptrend, prices will struggle to move higher if yields extend their rebound, so traders should exercise caution going forward.

In terms of key technical thresholds, the first resistance to monitor resides in the vicinity of 17,800, which roughly coincides with the all-time highs. If buyers manage to take out this critical ceiling, a rally towards 18,050 may not be far off. On the flip side, if the Nasdaq 100 pulls back from its current position, support is seen at 17,450, followed by 17,185. On further weakness, the spotlight will center on 16,775.

Nasdaq 100 Chart

A screenshot of a computer screen Description automatically generated

Nasdaq 100 Chart Created Using TradingView

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD Picks up Momentum as the Start of a Quiet Week, RBA in View
USD Picks up Momentum as the Start of a Quiet Week, RBA in View
2024-02-05 16:29:38
FTSE 100 Resumes its Advance, DAX 40 and S&P 500 Near Record Highs
FTSE 100 Resumes its Advance, DAX 40 and S&P 500 Near Record Highs
2024-02-02 12:00:28
US Dollar Forecast: Technical Analysis on USD/CAD, AUD/USD and NZD/USD
US Dollar Forecast: Technical Analysis on USD/CAD, AUD/USD and NZD/USD
2024-02-01 17:30:00
Japanese Yen Provides Reversal Hints: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY Setups
Japanese Yen Provides Reversal Hints: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY Setups
2024-02-01 15:47:04
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bearish
Clock icon 6h
Last updated: Feb 5, 2024
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Clock icon 6h
Last updated: Feb 5, 2024
Oil - Brent Crude
Clock icon 6h
Last updated: Feb 5, 2024
US Tech 100
Clock icon 6h
Last updated: Feb 5, 2024