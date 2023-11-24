 Skip to Content
EUR/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Nov 24, 2023
News
Euro Price Forecast: EUR Weakens on German GDP
2023-11-24 07:30:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: DXY, EUR/USD, GBP/USD
2023-11-23 23:30:24
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Last updated: Nov 24, 2023
News
Oil Price Update: OPEC Delays Meeting and EIA Storage Data Rises Again
2023-11-22 17:02:51
Oil Price Forecast: Recovery Continues as Expectations for OPEC Cuts Grow
2023-11-20 18:00:50
Wall Street
Bullish
Last updated: Nov 24, 2023
News
Dow, Nikkei 225 and CAC40 Continue to Make Gains
2023-11-21 10:00:13
Dow, Nasdaq 100 and Nikkei 225 Continue their Rally
2023-11-16 11:00:42
Gold
Mixed
Last updated: Nov 24, 2023
News
Gold (XAU/USD) Price Setting Up for a Re-Test of Multi-Month Highs
2023-11-24 13:00:00
Gold Cautious Above $2000 on Thin, Holiday Affected Trading
2023-11-23 17:34:43
GBP/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Nov 24, 2023
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: DXY, EUR/USD, GBP/USD
2023-11-23 23:30:24
British Pound Latest: GBP/USD Boosted by Positive PMI Data
2023-11-23 13:00:04
USD/JPY
Mixed
Last updated: Nov 24, 2023
News
Japanese Inflation (MoM) Accelerates to 10-Year High, USD/JPY Holds Firm
2023-11-24 12:05:01
Japanese Yen (JPY) Pares Some Losses As Key Inflation Data Near
2023-11-23 16:00:19
Weaker US GDP and Inflation Data in Focus as Stocks Soar

After a week of relatively thin trading due the Thanksgiving, markets now look to the second estimate of Q3 GDP and the Fed's favoured inflation measure. OPEC+ postponed its meeting due to supposed quota disagreements, leaving markets on edge.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Softening US Data, Rate Cuts Highlight Trend Reversals in FX Majors
2023-11-16 16:02:54
US Inflation Report Sends the Dollar Tumbling.
2023-11-14 16:22:53
Monetary Policy Cues Drive Markets with a Full Breakdown on FX and Commodities
2023-11-09 14:17:48
Gold Fatigue Sets in as USD Reclaim Lost Ground, Fed Speakers Re-Surface
2023-11-07 14:39:28
