EUR/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Jul 21, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Euro (EUR/USD) Forecast – All Eyes on the Fed and ECB Next Week
2023-07-21 12:00:17
Euro Technical Outlook – A Retreat from Lofty Levels. Will EUR/USD Reverse?
2023-07-21 04:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Last updated: Jul 21, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Crude Oil Forecast: Breakdown in Play after Confluence Resistance Rejection
2023-07-20 19:00:00
Crude Oil Steadies as Markets Assess US Dollar Direction. Will WTI Regain High Ground?
2023-07-20 05:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Last updated: Jul 21, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Dow Jones, S&P 500 May Climb as Retail Traders Remain Deeply Bearish
2023-07-20 23:00:00
Dow Makes Progress and Nasdaq 100 Edges Lower, but Nikkei 225 Comes Under Pressure​​​​
2023-07-20 09:30:40
Gold
Bearish
Last updated: Jul 21, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Gold, Silver Outlook: Stronger USD, Yields Prompt a Pullback Ahead of FOMC
2023-07-21 13:00:29
Gold Suffers Setback as USD and Yields Blast Off. Will XAU/USD Break Down?
2023-07-20 17:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Jul 21, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
GBP/USD Price Forecast: Positive Retail Sales Temporarily Lifts the Pound
2023-07-21 07:54:41
British Pound Update: GBP/USD and GBY/JPY Latest Price Outlooks
2023-07-20 13:30:01
USD/JPY
Bullish
Last updated: Jul 21, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Japanese Yen Steady After CPI; USD/JPY, AUD/JPY, CAD/JPY, MXN/JPY Price Action
2023-07-21 06:00:00
USD/JPY, EUR/JPY Price Forecast: Yen Higher Following Trade Surplus in June
2023-07-20 10:30:08
USD & Nasdaq Ahead of Mega-Cap Earnings and Central Bank Rate Meetings

USD & Nasdaq Ahead of Mega-Cap Earnings and Central Bank Rate Meetings

DailyFX, Research

Microsoft, Google and Meta provide Q2 trading updates in the same week the FOMC and ECB are likely to hike by 25 basis points respectively. Does the recent dollar rebound have legs and will the Nasdaq test the all time high?

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Advertisement