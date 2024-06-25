USD/JPY, EUR/JPY and GBP/JPY - Latest Retail Sentiment Analysis

USD/JPY – Mixed Outlook

EUR/JPY – Bullish Contrarian Bias

GBP/JPY – Bullish Contrarian Bias

USD/JPY – Decoding Market Sentiment

Latest retail trader data reveals a stark USD/JPY market divide, with only 16.98% of traders maintaining net-long positions. This creates a significant short-to-long ratio of 4.89 to 1. Net-long traders have increased by 1.36% since yesterday but decreased by 10.94% over the week. Net-short traders show growth of 0.51% daily and 22.33% weekly.

Our contrarian analysis suggests continued USD/JPY price gains. However, the dynamic nature of current positioning complicates the picture, leading to a mixed USD/JPY trading outlook.

USD/JPY Daily Price Chart

EUR/JPY – Bullish Contrarian Bias

Latest data shows a pronounced shift in EUR/JPY retail trader positions. A mere 16.49% of traders hold net-long positions, resulting in a 5.07 to 1 short-to-long ratio. Net-long traders have decreased by 13.75% since yesterday and 31.34% over the week. Meanwhile, net-short traders have increased by 8.20% daily and 19.90% weekly.

Our contrarian view on crowd sentiment points towards potential EUR/JPY price gains. The intensifying net-short positioning reinforces our bullish EUR/JPY outlook, suggesting a strong contrarian trading bias.

EUR/JPY Daily Chart

GBP/JPY – Traders Net-Short

Retail trader data shows 22.28% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 3.49 to 1.The number of traders net-long is 3.95% lower than yesterday and 10.99% lower than last week, while the number of traders net-short is 2.60% higher than yesterday and 15.82% higher than last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests GBP/JPY prices may continue to rise. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger GBP/JPY-bullish contrarian trading bias

GBP/JPY Daily Price Chart

All charts using TradingView

