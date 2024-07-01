 Skip to Content
News
Euro and CAC 40 Rally After the First Round of French Elections
2024-07-01 07:34:54
EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/USD for the first time since Jun 13, 2024 when EUR/USD traded near 1.07.
2024-07-01 05:23:33
News
US Crude Oil Starts July With Gains As Markets Look to Increased Summer Demand
2024-07-01 11:00:35
Crude Oil Q3 Technical Forecast: Narrowing Price Action May Keep Oil Within a Tighter Range in Q3
2024-06-29 18:00:00
News
​​​​​​Dow holds above 39,000 and Nasdaq 100 stabilises, while Nikkei 225 aims to push higher
2024-06-27 12:00:46
Dow Surges and Nikkei 225 Moves Higher, but Nasdaq 100 Continues to Drop Back​​​​​​
2024-06-25 12:00:04
News
Gold, Silver Q3 Technical Forecast: Gold's Range intact, Longer-Term Silver Uptrend Under Threat
2024-06-30 08:00:31
Gold (XAU/USD) & Silver (XAG/USD) – Updated Sentiment Analysis
2024-06-28 07:45:57
News
British Pound Q3 Technical Forecast: GBP/USD Eyes Q2 Range Support, EUR/GBP Vulnerable
2024-06-29 03:00:21
British Pound (GBP) Latest – Sterling Continues to Slide After Dovish BoE Turn
2024-06-21 10:30:00
News
USD/JPY and GBP/JPY - Sentiment Analysis and Charts
2024-07-01 18:00:00
Japanese Yen Q3 Technical Outlook: Bulls Ease off as Risk of a Sharp, Sudden Bearish Reversal Builds
2024-06-30 23:00:00
USD/JPY and GBP/JPY - Sentiment Analysis and Charts

USD/JPY and GBP/JPY - Sentiment Analysis and Charts

Nick Cawley, Senior Strategist

Share:

USD/JPY and GBP/JPY - Sentiment Analysis and Charts

  • USD/JPY: Decoding Market Sentiment Amidst Shifting Tides
  • GBP/JPY: Poised for Potential Upswing

You can download our free sentiment analysis on a range of assets using the link below:

USD/JPY Bearish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 13% 3% 4%
Weekly 14% 7% 8%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

USD/JPY: Decoding Market Sentiment Amidst Shifting Tides

image1.png

The latest retail traders data paints a complex picture for USD/JPY. Current data shows a mere 17.15% of retail traders holding long positions, with shorts outnumbering longs by nearly 5 to 1. Yet, beneath this bearish surface, currents of change are stirring.

Long positions are on the rise, climbing 16.84% day-over-day and 9.34% week-over-week. While our contrarian approach typically views net-short sentiment as a bullish signal, the recent reduction in bearish conviction hints at a potential trend reversal. This evolving sentiment landscape offers valuable insights for strategic positioning in the USD/JPY market.

USD/JPY Daily Price Chart

image2.png
How to Trade USD/JPY
How to Trade USD/JPY
Recommended by Nick Cawley
How to Trade USD/JPY
Get My Guide

GBP/JPY Market Dynamics: Poised for Potential Upswing

image3.png

Recent retail trader data reveals intriguing insights into the GBP/JPY currency pair. A mere 19.38% of traders are currently maintaining long positions, resulting in a short-to-long ratio of 4.16 to 1. This pronounced bearish sentiment among retail traders often serves as a contrarian indicator, suggesting the possibility of continued upward momentum for the GBP/JPY.

Temporal shifts in trader positioning add another layer of complexity to the market outlook. While the number of traders holding long positions has increased by 8.27% since yesterday, it has markedly decreased by 18.64% compared to last week. Conversely, short positions have seen growth both on a daily (6.39%) and weekly (3.63%) basis.

This nuanced picture of trader sentiment and its recent fluctuations presents a mixed trading bias for the GBP/JPY. The overall net-short positioning has moderated since yesterday but intensified compared to last week, creating a delicate balance of market forces, and highlighting a mixed trading bias.

GBP/JPY Daily Price Chart

image4.png

All price charts using TradingView

JPY Forecast
JPY Forecast
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Get Your Free JPY Forecast
Get My Guide

What is your view on the Japanese Yen– bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

