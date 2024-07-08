USD/JPY and GBP/JPY – Latest Sentiment Analysis and Charts
USD/JPY and GBP/JPY – Latest Sentiment Analysis and Charts
USD/JPY: Mixed Trading Bias
Recent retail trader data indicates 20.37% of traders hold net-long positions, with a short-to-long ratio of 3.91 to 1. Net-long traders decreased by 1.11% daily but increased by 15.77% weekly. Conversely, net-short traders increased by 0.29% daily but decreased by 9.29% weekly.
Our contrarian approach to market sentiment suggests potential USD/JPY price increases, given the predominantly short positions. However, the mixed short-term changes in positioning yield an unclear USD/JPY trading outlook.
USD/JPY Daily Price Chart
GBP/JPY: Lower Prices Ahead?
Current retail trader data indicates 22.95% net-long positions, with a short-to-long ratio of 3.36 to 1. Net-long traders increased by 15.86% daily and 28.24% weekly. Net-short traders rose 0.53% daily but decreased 4.57% weekly.
Our contrarian approach to market sentiment suggests potential GBP/JPY price increases, given the predominantly short positions. However, the reduction in net-short positions over both daily and weekly timeframes signals a possible downward price reversal.
|Change in
|Longs
|Shorts
|OI
|Daily
|43%
|4%
|12%
|Weekly
|53%
|-1%
|10%
GBP/JPY Daily Price Chart
All price charts using TradingView
