USD/JPY and GBP/JPY – Latest Sentiment Analysis and Charts

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 3h
Last updated: Jul 8, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro (EUR/USD) on Edge After Surprise French Election Result
2024-07-08 08:05:24
Euro Q3 Technical Forecast: A Mixed Picture for the Single Currency
2024-07-07 01:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Clock icon 3h
Last updated: Jul 8, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Q3 Fundamental Forecast – Supply Looks Solid, But What About Demand?
2024-07-06 03:00:31
US Oil, Gold, DAX 40 Sentiment Updates
2024-07-04 15:00:30
Wall Street
Bearish
Clock icon 3h
Last updated: Jul 8, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
​​​​​​Dow remains contained, while Nasdaq 100 edges up and Nikkei 225 retakes 40,000
2024-07-02 13:00:38
​​​​​​Dow holds above 39,000 and Nasdaq 100 stabilises, while Nikkei 225 aims to push higher
2024-06-27 12:00:46
Gold
Mixed
Clock icon 3h
Last updated: Jul 8, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold (XAU/USD) Slips After the PBoC Step Back from Buying for the Second Month
2024-07-08 14:03:30
Gold IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Gold for the first time since May 20, 2024 when Gold traded near 2,427.18.
2024-07-08 08:23:33
GBP/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 3h
Last updated: Jul 8, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound, FTSE Steady After Labour Landslide, US NFPs Now Key
2024-07-05 08:05:47
British Pound (GBP), FTSE 100 Steady as the UK Goes to the Polls
2024-07-04 08:04:46
USD/JPY
Bearish
Clock icon 3h
Last updated: Jul 8, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY and GBP/JPY – Latest Sentiment Analysis and Charts
2024-07-08 21:00:23
US Dollar Q3 Technical Outlook – Bearish Forces to Prevail in the End
2024-07-05 21:00:00
More View More
USD/JPY and GBP/JPY – Latest Sentiment Analysis and Charts

USD/JPY and GBP/JPY – Latest Sentiment Analysis and Charts

Nick Cawley, Senior Strategist

Share:

What's on this page

USD/JPY and GBP/JPY – Latest Sentiment Analysis and Charts

Our Brand New Q3 Japanese Yen Technical and Fundamental forecasts are now available to download:

JPY Forecast
JPY Forecast
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Get Your Free JPY Forecast
Get My Guide

USD/JPY: Mixed Trading Bias

image1.png

Recent retail trader data indicates 20.37% of traders hold net-long positions, with a short-to-long ratio of 3.91 to 1. Net-long traders decreased by 1.11% daily but increased by 15.77% weekly. Conversely, net-short traders increased by 0.29% daily but decreased by 9.29% weekly.

Our contrarian approach to market sentiment suggests potential USD/JPY price increases, given the predominantly short positions. However, the mixed short-term changes in positioning yield an unclear USD/JPY trading outlook.

How to Trade USD/JPY
How to Trade USD/JPY
Recommended by Nick Cawley
How to Trade USD/JPY
Get My Guide

USD/JPY Daily Price Chart

image2.png

GBP/JPY: Lower Prices Ahead?

image3.png

Current retail trader data indicates 22.95% net-long positions, with a short-to-long ratio of 3.36 to 1. Net-long traders increased by 15.86% daily and 28.24% weekly. Net-short traders rose 0.53% daily but decreased 4.57% weekly.

Our contrarian approach to market sentiment suggests potential GBP/JPY price increases, given the predominantly short positions. However, the reduction in net-short positions over both daily and weekly timeframes signals a possible downward price reversal.

GBP/JPY Bearish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 43% 4% 12%
Weekly 53% -1% 10%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

GBP/JPY Daily Price Chart

image4.png

All price charts using TradingView

What is your view on the Japanese Yen– bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Gold for the first time since May 20, 2024 when Gold traded near 2,427.18.
Gold IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Gold for the first time since May 20, 2024 when Gold traded near 2,427.18.
2024-07-08 08:23:33
US Oil, Gold, DAX 40 Sentiment Updates
US Oil, Gold, DAX 40 Sentiment Updates
2024-07-04 15:00:30
British Pound Sentiment Latest – GBP/USD and EUR/GBP
British Pound Sentiment Latest – GBP/USD and EUR/GBP
2024-07-03 15:00:43
US Dollar Sentiment Latest – EUR/USD, USD/JPY, and GBP/USD
US Dollar Sentiment Latest – EUR/USD, USD/JPY, and GBP/USD
2024-07-02 15:03:18
Advertisement

Rates

USD/JPY
Bearish
Clock icon 3h
Last updated: Jul 8, 2024
GBP/JPY
Bearish
Clock icon 3h
Last updated: Jul 8, 2024