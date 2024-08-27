USD/JPY and AUD/USD Latest Sentiment Analysis and Positioning

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Aug 27, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD, GBP/USD, and Gold – Latest Sentiment Analysis
2024-08-23 13:00:16
EUR/USD Underpinned by Better-Than-Expected Euro Area PMIs, Weak US Dollar
2024-08-22 08:34:08
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Aug 27, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Libya Outages and Middle East Tensions Spark Supply Concerns. WTI Nears key $77.40 Resistance
2024-08-27 13:30:05
IG Retail Sentiment Snapshot: Oil, AUD/USD and DAX
2024-08-22 13:00:28
Wall Street
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Aug 27, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Nikkei 225, Dow Jones and Nasdaq 100 Lose Upside Momentum
2024-08-22 11:30:49
Nikkei 225 Boosted by Strong Dow and Nasdaq 100​​​
2024-08-20 11:00:33
Gold
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Aug 27, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD, GBP/USD, and Gold – Latest Sentiment Analysis
2024-08-23 13:00:16
Gold, Silver Price Action Setups Ahead of FOMC Minutes, Jackson Hole
2024-08-20 13:15:15
GBP/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Aug 27, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD, GBP/USD, and Gold – Latest Sentiment Analysis
2024-08-23 13:00:16
EUR/USD and GBP/USD Rallies Fuelled by Ongoing US Dollar Weakness
2024-08-21 13:01:27
USD/JPY
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Aug 27, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY and AUD/USD Latest Sentiment Analysis and Positioning
2024-08-27 08:00:07
Strong Yen Weighed on Japan’s Trade Balance in July, Fed Speakers up Next
2024-08-21 08:10:50
More View More
USD/JPY and AUD/USD Latest Sentiment Analysis and Positioning

USD/JPY and AUD/USD Latest Sentiment Analysis and Positioning

Nick Cawley, Senior Strategist

Share:

What's on this page

USD/JPY Analysis

Current positioning:

  • 49.50% of traders are net-long
  • The ratio of short to long traders is 1.02 to 1, indicating a slight bias towards short positions

Changes in positioning:

  • Net-long traders increased by 2.61% since yesterday and 11.55% from last week
  • Net-short traders increased by 0.95% since yesterday but decreased by 4.75% from last week

Contrarian view:

The analysis suggests taking a contrarian view to crowd sentiment. Since traders are net-short (though only slightly), this typically implies that USD/JPY prices may continue to rise.

Warning of potential trend reversal:

Despite the overall net-short position, traders are becoming less net-short compared to yesterday and last week. This change in sentiment suggests that the current upward price trend in USD/JPY may soon reverse lower.

The conclusion drawn from this data is somewhat mixed. While the contrarian view would suggest further price increases, the recent shifts in positioning (becoming less net-short) warn of a potential downward reversal. This highlights the importance of considering both overall positioning and recent changes when analysing market sentiment.

How to Trade USD/JPY
How to Trade USD/JPY
Recommended by Nick Cawley
How to Trade USD/JPY
Get My Guide

AUD/USD Analysis

Current positioning:

  • 39.72% of traders are net-long
  • The ratio of short to long traders is 1.52 to 1, indicating a stronger bias towards short positions

Changes in positioning:

  • Net-long traders increased by 7.49% since yesterday but decreased by 13.60% from last week
  • Net-short traders increased by 4.44% since yesterday and 12.43% from last week

Contrarian view:

The analysis again suggests taking a contrarian view to crowd sentiment. Since traders are more significantly net-short on AUD/USD, this typically implies that AUD/USD prices may continue to rise.

Mixed trading bias:

The positioning is less net-short than yesterday (due to the larger percentage increase in net-long positions), but more net-short compared to last week. This combination of current sentiment and recent changes results in a mixed trading bias for AUD/USD.

Key observations:

  • There's a stronger short bias for AUD/USD compared to the previous USD/JPY data.
  • Short-term (daily) and medium-term (weekly) changes are moving in opposite directions for long positions, adding to the mixed outlook.
  • Since yesterday, The increase in net-long and net-short positions suggests growing interest or volatility in this pair.

The conclusion here is less clear-cut than the previous example. While the contrarian view still suggests potential price increases due to the overall net-short position, the mixed signals from recent changes make it difficult to form a strong directional bias.

AUD/USD Mixed
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 5% 2% 3%
Weekly -12% 10% -1%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

EUR/USD, GBP/USD, and Gold – Latest Sentiment Analysis
EUR/USD, GBP/USD, and Gold – Latest Sentiment Analysis
2024-08-23 13:00:16
IG Retail Sentiment Snapshot: Oil, AUD/USD and DAX
IG Retail Sentiment Snapshot: Oil, AUD/USD and DAX
2024-08-22 13:00:28
Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Oil - US Crude since Dec 12 when Oil - US Crude traded near 68.64.
Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Oil - US Crude since Dec 12 when Oil - US Crude traded near 68.64.
2024-08-22 01:23:31
EUR/USD and GBP/USD Latest – Updated Sentiment Analysis
EUR/USD and GBP/USD Latest – Updated Sentiment Analysis
2024-08-20 08:00:28
Advertisement

Rates

USD/JPY
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Aug 27, 2024
AUD/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Aug 27, 2024