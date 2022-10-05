 Skip to content
Euro Forecast: Euro Resumes Parity Dance with the Dollar as Fed Pivot Chatter Cools
2022-10-05 10:43:18
2022-10-05 10:43:59
Euro Holds High Ground as US Dollar Subdued on Market Optimism. Where to for EUR/USD?
2022-10-05 05:00:00
2022-10-05 05:00:00
Euro Holds High Ground as US Dollar Subdued on Market Optimism. Where to for EUR/USD?
2022-10-05 05:00:00
2022-10-05 05:00:00
Crude Oil Price Climbs Ahead of OPEC+ Meeting and a Sunny Outlook. Where to for WTI?
2022-10-05 02:00:00
2022-10-05 02:00:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Jones Forecast: Bear Bounce or Fed Pivot?
2022-10-05 14:08:00
2022-10-05 14:08:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Surge as Retail Traders Sell the Rips. Bullish Engulfings Offer Optimism
2022-10-05 03:00:00
2022-10-05 03:00:00
Gold Price Rally Blocked by Resistance, Key US Jobs Report Nears
2022-10-05 09:30:28
2022-10-05 09:30:28
Gold Price Climbs Above 50-Day SMA to Approach September High
2022-10-05 00:00:05
2022-10-05 00:00:05
British Pound (GBP/USD) Forecast: PM Truss in Focus Ahead of UK and U.S. Services PMI's
2022-10-05 07:59:18
2022-10-05 07:59:18
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-10-04 14:30:00
2022-10-04 14:30:00
Euro Holds High Ground as US Dollar Subdued on Market Optimism. Where to for EUR/USD?
2022-10-05 05:00:00
2022-10-05 05:00:00
Dollar Slide Aligns to Rebound in Risk Trends but What About Rates and Recession Forecasts?
2022-10-05 03:00:39
2022-10-05 03:00:39
USD/CAD Technical Outlook: Could Find its Footing Soon

USD/CAD Technical Outlook: Could Find its Footing Soon

Paul Robinson, Strategist

USD/CAD Technical Outlook

  • USD/CAD pulled back sharply in-line with expectations following a faltering in momentum
  • Stocks look to still be vulnerable and on that USD/CAD looks poised for more gains at some point
USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by Paul Robinson
Get Your Free USD Forecast
Get My Guide

USD/CAD Technical Outlook: Could Find its Footing Soon

This is a snippet from last week’s USD/CAD outlook, “Weakness could sink USD/CAD 2-300 pips quickly even if only a pullback given the size of the run with no retracement.” The thinking was that momentum was faltering while stocks traded around the June lows.

The pullback in the dollar and hard bounce from around prior bear market lows was in the cards given some of the extremes, but it doesn’t appear we are yet a major turning point. On that, USD/CAD should firm here shortly.

There aren’t any great levels in the immediate vicinity, perhaps week’s current low around 13500 will become something meaningful. If not, then a pair of swing highs from a couple of years ago surrounding 13400 could come into play.

On the top-side a run back to near 138500 will be needed to bring resistance, but that level isn’t expected to hold if indeed stocks are to continue further into bear market territory. The down-move since the summer high has yet to show real signs of capitulation, an event that could come soon.

USD/CAD is the FX variation of an inverse S&P 500 these days, as its 1-month correlation stands at a strongly negative 0.99. This means on a near daily basis USD/CAD is moving opposite the stock market.

All-in-all, still seeing how things play out here as stocks could rally a bit further before turning back down. And with no clear levels yet in USD/CAD it is tough from a technical standpoint to assess risk for longs on this decline. Soon, though, we should have some good clarity to work with.

Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Paul Robinson
Building Confidence in Trading
Get My Guide

USD/CAD Daily Chart

Chart, histogram Description automatically generated

USD/CAD Chart by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

