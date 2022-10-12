 Skip to content
EUR/USD Struggles as Markets Look To EU Energy Meet
2022-10-12 11:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality – October 2022: US Dollar Rallies; Gold & Stocks Rebound
2022-10-11 22:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Look Past Russia-Ukraine Tensions as WTI Awaits US Inflation Report
2022-10-11 02:00:00
Crude Oil Forecast: CFTC Data Points to Supportive Environment for Brent
2022-10-10 07:59:29
S&P 500, Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100 Technical Outlook for the Days Ahead
2022-10-12 13:30:48
What is a Short Squeeze and How to Trade It?
2022-10-12 09:30:00
Gold Price Link to Treasury Yields Flashes Bullish Signal as Speculators Reposition
2022-10-12 02:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality – October 2022: US Dollar Rallies; Gold & Stocks Rebound
2022-10-11 22:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: UK Economy Contracts, BoE Bond Buying Dilemma
2022-10-12 07:21:28
Monthly Forex Seasonality – October 2022: US Dollar Rallies; Gold & Stocks Rebound
2022-10-11 22:00:00
USD/JPY Rallies to Print New YTD High, Intervention Fears Could Halt Gains
2022-10-12 09:56:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality – October 2022: US Dollar Rallies; Gold & Stocks Rebound
2022-10-11 22:00:00
USD/CAD Technical Outlook at Critical Juncture

Paul Robinson, Strategist

USD/CAD flushed a level of resistance yesterday that dates back to the spring of 2020. Yesterday’s indecision candle suggests that we could soon see a sizable move. A breakout above 13855 or below 13714 should get a directional move some momentum. Traders should be on their toes as we head through the rest of the week.

See the video above for the full set of details.

USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by Paul Robinson
Get Your Free USD Forecast
Get My Guide

USD/CAD Daily Chart

USD/CAD Charts by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

