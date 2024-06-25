US PCE, French Elections to Provide Volatility Amidst Quarter End Flows

The Fed's preferred measure of inflation and uncertainty around French elections are likely to drive markets as we close out the second quarter.

(AI Video Summary)

In this week's analyst chat, the focus was on upcoming economic indicators and their potential impacts on markets. Key highlights included the release of inflation data from Canada, final GDP figures from both the U.S. and the UK, and the U.S. PCE data which is pivotal for Federal Reserve assessments. The discussion underscored a general decline in growth, with particular attention on how upcoming data, especially from the U.S., might influence market sentiment and currency valuations. The analysts also touched on the effects of political events like the French parliamentary elections on markets such as the Euro and CAC 40, and they debated the possible outcomes of market interventions in currency pairs like USD/JPY. Additionally, there was a brief overview of risks in trading highly volatile pairs and the ongoing performance of major indices like the S&P 500, emphasizing the importance of balance in market dynamics ahead of quarterly financial disclosures.

