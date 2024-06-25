 Skip to Content
EUR/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Jun 25, 2024
News
EUR/USD Latest: Polling Data Places Marine Le Pen’s Party in Top Spot
2024-06-25 08:15:51
EUR/USD and EUR/GBP Latest Retail Sentiment Analysis
2024-06-20 08:00:08
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Last updated: Jun 25, 2024
News
OPEC+ Fights Declining Oil Prices with Extended Production Cuts, Phased Tapering
2024-06-03 08:19:41
US Crude Oil Prices Return More Gains As Market Looks To Inventories, OPEC
2024-05-30 14:30:16
Wall Street
Mixed
Last updated: Jun 25, 2024
News
Dow Surges and Nikkei 225 Moves Higher, but Nasdaq 100 Continues to Drop Back​​​​​​
2024-06-25 12:00:04
Dow Higher and Nasdaq 100 above 20,000, while Hang Seng Continues to Recover
2024-06-20 13:00:19
Gold
Bearish
Last updated: Jun 25, 2024
News
Gold (XAU/USD) & Silver (XAG/USD) - Retail Sentiment Analysis Update
2024-06-24 07:40:00
Markets Week Ahead: US Data, Nasdaq 100, US Dollar and Gold
2024-06-21 15:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Jun 25, 2024
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest – Sterling Continues to Slide After Dovish BoE Turn
2024-06-21 10:30:00
Bank of England Leaves Rates Unchanged, Sterling and Gilt Yields Drift Lower
2024-06-20 11:37:39
USD/JPY
Mixed
Last updated: Jun 25, 2024
News
BoJ Minutes Suggest a July Rate Hike is not out of the Question, Yen Unchanged
2024-06-24 10:17:01
Japanese CPI Data Mixed as Yen Continues Steady Decline
2024-06-21 08:07:22
US PCE, French Elections to Provide Volatility Amidst Quarter End Flows

US PCE, French Elections to Provide Volatility Amidst Quarter End Flows

DailyFX, Richard Snow, Nick Cawley,

The Fed's preferred measure of inflation and uncertainty around French elections are likely to drive markets as we close out the second quarter.

(AI Video Summary)

In this week's analyst chat, the focus was on upcoming economic indicators and their potential impacts on markets. Key highlights included the release of inflation data from Canada, final GDP figures from both the U.S. and the UK, and the U.S. PCE data which is pivotal for Federal Reserve assessments. The discussion underscored a general decline in growth, with particular attention on how upcoming data, especially from the U.S., might influence market sentiment and currency valuations. The analysts also touched on the effects of political events like the French parliamentary elections on markets such as the Euro and CAC 40, and they debated the possible outcomes of market interventions in currency pairs like USD/JPY. Additionally, there was a brief overview of risks in trading highly volatile pairs and the ongoing performance of major indices like the S&P 500, emphasizing the importance of balance in market dynamics ahead of quarterly financial disclosures.

Advertisement