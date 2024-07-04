US Oil, Gold, DAX 40 Sentiment Updates
US Crude Oil
US Crude Oil sentiment analysis reveals a predominantly bullish retail trader positioning, with 56.14% net-long. The long-to-short ratio stands at 1.28:1. Technical indicators suggest a potential bearish reversal, as increased long positions often precede price declines. Recent changes show a slight decrease in net-long positions day-over-day but an increase week-over-week. This mixed signal strengthens the bearish bias from a contrarian viewpoint.
Gold
Gold sentiment analysis reveals a slight bullish bias in retail trader positioning, with 54.39% net-long. The long-to-short ratio stands at 1.19:1. Technical indicators suggest a potential bullish reversal, despite the overall net-long positioning. Recent changes show a significant decrease in net-long positions both day-over-day (-4.97%) and week-over-week (-18.36%), while net-short positions have increased substantially (7.48% daily, 27.08% weekly). This rapid shift in positioning strengthens the case for a possible upward price movement, contrary to the typical contrarian view.
DAX 40
Retail trader data for Germany 40 shows a significant imbalance, with 29% of traders holding long positions and 71% holding short positions. This creates a short-to-long ratio of 2.45 to 1. Historically, such extreme positioning often precedes price movements in the opposite direction, suggesting a potential upside for Germany 40. The recent trend of increasing short positions and decreasing long positions further strengthens this contrarian bullish outlook.
|Change in
|Longs
|Shorts
|OI
|Daily
|7%
|4%
|5%
|Weekly
|-11%
|17%
|7%
