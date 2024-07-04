 Skip to Content
US Oil, Gold, DAX 40 Sentiment Updates

Nick Cawley, Senior Strategist

What's on this page

US Crude Oil, Gold, DAX 40 Sentiment

US Crude Oil

US Crude Oil sentiment analysis reveals a predominantly bullish retail trader positioning, with 56.14% net-long. The long-to-short ratio stands at 1.28:1. Technical indicators suggest a potential bearish reversal, as increased long positions often precede price declines. Recent changes show a slight decrease in net-long positions day-over-day but an increase week-over-week. This mixed signal strengthens the bearish bias from a contrarian viewpoint.

You can download our complimentary Q3 Oil Forecast below;

Gold

Gold sentiment analysis reveals a slight bullish bias in retail trader positioning, with 54.39% net-long. The long-to-short ratio stands at 1.19:1. Technical indicators suggest a potential bullish reversal, despite the overall net-long positioning. Recent changes show a significant decrease in net-long positions both day-over-day (-4.97%) and week-over-week (-18.36%), while net-short positions have increased substantially (7.48% daily, 27.08% weekly). This rapid shift in positioning strengthens the case for a possible upward price movement, contrary to the typical contrarian view.

DAX 40

Retail trader data for Germany 40 shows a significant imbalance, with 29% of traders holding long positions and 71% holding short positions. This creates a short-to-long ratio of 2.45 to 1. Historically, such extreme positioning often precedes price movements in the opposite direction, suggesting a potential upside for Germany 40. The recent trend of increasing short positions and decreasing long positions further strengthens this contrarian bullish outlook.

What is your view on Oil, Gold, and the DAX 40 – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

